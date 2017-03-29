Menands police arrest four for assault, robbery

MENANDS – Four Albany men are under arrest for assaulting and robbing a 38-year-old man.

At around 8:30 p.m. on March, 27 police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Sage Hill Lane in the village.

Officers located the male resident who had been assaulted and who had his wallet and cell phone stolen.

With help from Albany and Colonie police, four Albany men were arrested:

-Kieshawn Chaney, 20, of 304 Second St.

-Zacharihas Chaney, 21, of 304 Second St.

-Raymeen Cooper, 21, of 359 Third St.

-Messiah Green, 21, of 6 Garden Ave.

All four are charged with the felonies of robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

They were arraigned by Judge Lisa Proskin and remanded to the Albany County jail.

