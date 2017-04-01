 

Crash snarls traffic in Glenmont

Apr 01, 2017 News

GLENMONT – A multi-car crash on Route 9W near Corning Hill Road snarled traffic on Friday, March 31.

Three vehicles were involved in the 1:20 p.m. accident that sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound traffic was diveted onto Corning Hill Road until the crash was cleared.

Bethlehem police are investigating.

Reporting and photos by Tom Heffernan Sr.

