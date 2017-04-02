SPOTTED: Shaker boys lax squares off against Ballston Spa

This month take advantage of Bethlehem's Spring Recycling event featured in our Monty Newsletter! Read the article below to learn more about the additional items they are accepting this year and mark your calendars for next Saturday, April 8th to drop off your recycling/reuse items. ... See MoreSee Less Spotlight Newspapers Spring Recycling | Bethlehem’s 3rd annual spring collection expands to accept more categories for reuse and recycling Town of Bethlehem, NY, Up-Stitch, Bethlehem Central School District, Saturday D...

Shout out to our newest FB fans…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less Community Support nubk.com Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...

This May and June we are thrilled to be partnering with A Still Small Voice 4U, Inc. (www.assv4u.com/) to provide concerts for the community in our Clubhouse. Learn more about the organization, the charities that these concerts will benefit, and the performers and mark your calendars for our first concert on Thursday, May 4th at 7:30PM! ... See MoreSee Less A Still Small Voice assv4u.com A Still Small Voice

Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. is an organization which benefits the entire "55 and better" community of the Town of Bethlehem. This organization is an important asset for residents living in (or moving to!) the Town of Bethlehem. Spinney residents and the Spinney community benefit from all that Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. has to offer from it's amazing senior transportation fleet to activities available which bring seniors of the broader Bethlehem community together. To learn more about this organization and read what they have planned in their April newsletter, please visit: www.bethlehemseniorproject.org/images/uploads/pdfs/2_March__April_2017.pdf ... See MoreSee Less www.bethlehemseniorproject.org bethlehemseniorproject.org

... See MoreSee Less Our Towne Magazine Rensco The April issue of Our Towne Magazine Rensco is in the mail! OVER 4 PAGES of Summer CAMP options. LIKE AND SHARE THIS POST for a chance to win a $20 Lickety Split gift card! Two winners picked S...

Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!



Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!



Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.



To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less