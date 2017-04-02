 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Shaker boys lax squares off against Ballston Spa

Apr 02, 2017 Galleries, High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports, The Spot

SPOTTED: Shaker boys lax squares off against Ballston Spa

WATERVLIET – There were refs and the teams played hard, but nobody kept score during a pre-season scrimmage between Shaker and Ballston Spa on Saturday, April 1.

The two teams squared off on the turf field at Watervliet High School as the spring athletic squads patiently await the weather to turn and get on with their respective seasons.

On Tuesday, April 4, Shaker is slated to play at Averill Park, which has a turf field, and Ballston Spa is supposed to play Saratoga on the turf field at Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less

Heres Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 19
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 3

Comment on Facebook

Chunk😍

Scott if you worked here, you'd get to see this 😂

I love Chunk. Have not seen him in a long time.

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!

Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!

Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.

To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU