Man arrested in Guilderland for having more than six pounds of pot

Apr 06, 2017 Crime, News

Man arrested in Guilderland for having more than six pounds of pot

GUILDERLAND – An Albany man was arrested on I-90 on Wednesday, April 5, for having more than six pounds of marijuana.

According to State Police, Jamel Hines, 33, was pulled over for a traffic infraction when troopers discovered the stash of pot.

He stands charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana and the vehicle and traffic infraction.

He was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail on no bail.

 

 

'Vliet woman sentenced for causing head-on crash

