Clean Eating: Lemon custard

Apr 12, 2017 Food and Drink, News, The Spot

Like me, this Paleo, almost-keto dessert doesn’t fit into a category.

It’s gluten-free and cow-dairy-free to be sure, but I’m not sure it’s entirely Keto or Paleo because of the sugar it contains, minimal as it is.

Sometimes a sweetness compromise is necessary because I’m not a major fan of Stevia, though I’ve tried and TRIED to like it.

This refreshing dessert has a richness-from-within quality. It’s warm, comforting, and contains a generous amount of fat. You really don’t need to top it with anything, though Chef Bill admits to spritzing it with a bit of canned whipped cream.

And the dessert can easily be made kosher for Passover by using margarine or coconut oil instead of the butter.

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour

zest of 1 lemon

1/3 cup lemon curd (available at most supermarkets and specialty food stores)

3 egg yolks

four eggs

1 can full-fat coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Blend all liquid ingredients in a Vitamix or blender. Pour into mixing bowl and add liquid from the blender. Whisk gently until blended. Whisk in lemon curd, followed by softened butter. Blend thoroughly. Spray a round casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour batter into casserole and cook uncovered for 30 minutes. Turn oven off and let sit in cooling oven for 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based author, yoga instructor, and health coach. Through clean eating and DDPYOGA, she maintains a 180-pound weight loss. Her books are available through Amazon and at www.staceymorris.com .

