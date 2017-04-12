GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Screening: ‘Requiem for the American Dream’

Apr 12, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, News, Opinion
As part of its continuing American Perspectives initiative, GPL is screening Noam Chomsky’s award-winning documentary, “Requiem for the American Dream” on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
The film’s website calls it “…the definitive discourse with Noam Chomsky, widely regarded as the most important intellectual alive, on the defining characteristic of our time – the deliberate concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a select few.
“Through interviews filmed over four years, Chomsky unpacks the principles that have brought us to the crossroads of historically unprecedented inequality – tracing a half-century of policies designed to favor the most wealthy at the expense of the majority – while also looking back on his own life of activism and political participation…. Chomsky provides penetrating insight into what may well be the lasting legacy of our time – the death of the middle class, and swan song of functioning democracy….”
Mirror Magic with CMOST
Experts from the Children’s Museum of Science and Technology (CMOST) will hold a class on Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m., that cause kids in grades 3 to 5 to “reflect” on the hows and whys of mirrors. The museum will also bring its collection of kaleidoscopes … which are based on mirrors and are really fun to play with. Each child will get to build a kaleidoscope to take home! Please register for this educational class by calling 456-2400 ext. 4.
Kids: Learn to Fly!
Young aspiring pilots, or any other child in grades 3 and up, should come to GPL on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m., when the Empire State Aerosciences Museum will let them take “Flight!”
The museum’s team will be at GPL with a workshop that explains basics of flight and how planes fly; they’re also bringing two flight simulators that kids can “fly.” Each simulation lasts about five minutes. On the day of the program, youngsters will be asked to sign up for a timeslot with the simulators. Space is limited, so registration is mandatory. Please call 456-2400 ext. 4 to sign up.
Kids Get Creative with the Tang Museum
Educators from the Tang Teaching Museum are coming to GPL on Wednesday, April 19, at 10:30 am, to guide youngsters in creating their own works of art!
Tang’s hands-on art projects offer children the opportunity to express their creativity in fun and inspiring ways while also providing opportunities for teaching, learning, and understanding issues raised by current and past exhibitions at the Tang. Registration required; please call 456-2400 x 4.
Teen Yoga at the Library!
Lisa Ginsburg Battisti, a local dietitian, personal trainer, and yoga instructor, will be at GPL on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m., for a session of yoga just for teens in grades 6 and up. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel. Please register by calling 456-2400 ext. 4.
See it at GPL: “Audubon”
Showing at GPL on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m., is documentary that profiles a rare man and the creatures he loved: “Audubon: John James Audubon and the Birds of America” is the story of a rare man and the wild creatures he loved.
While Audubon’s obsessions cost him and his family dearly, his work influenced every generation of nature lover that came after him, from Thoreau to Teddy Roosevelt. His legacy of Audubon is as timeless and vital as his art, and this film is an effort to appreciate him as he deserves.
Save the date
Drug Take-Back Day @ GPL is Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Closing
The Guilderland Public Library will be closed Sunday, April 16, for Easter.
About GPL
The Guilderland Public Library is located at 2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland. Visit the Library’s website at www.guilpl.org for information.
— Mark Curiale
