Large garage burns to the ground on Albany Shaker Road

Apr 12, 2017 Crime, News

Large garage burns to the ground on Albany Shaker Road

Photo by Sidewinder Photography

COLONIE – A large garage burned to the ground at 577 Albany Shaker Road, on Tuesday, April 11.

Firefighters from Shaker Road, Fuller Road and West Albany successfully kept the flames from igniting nearby structures. They also had to extinguish trees and removed two large propane tanks from the area. The garage collapsed while firefighters were on the scene but there were no injuries reported.

A section of Albany Shaker Road near The Crossings was closed but has since re-opened.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Photo and reporting by Sidewinder Photography.

 

 

 

