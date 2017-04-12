 

New York State Police announce first entrance exams since 2013

Apr 12, 2017 Albany County, Crime, Government, News

NYSP

New York State Police (NYSP) Superintendent George P. Beach II has announced that NYSP has launched a new recruiting effort to attract the best and brightest qualified candidates to join one of the most highly respected law enforcement organizations in the country. NYSP will be holding a new State Trooper entrance examination this fall, the first exams offered since 2013. Scheduled for October 7, October 14, October 21, and October 28, 2017, the examination will be offered at several locations around the state. NYSP does not anticipate offering another exam, required for employment, in the near future.

NYSP

Applications for the 2017 exams are being accepted until September 1. Interested candidates can apply at www.nytrooper.com. Results from the examination will establish an eligibility list that may remain in effect for a minimum of four years.

Opportunities include training and membership in specialized units, as well as opportunities for advancement through the state police ranks.  Some of the specialized areas of expertise include: Crime Scene Evidence Technicians; Field Training Officers; Canine Handlers; Firearms Instructors; and Motor Vehicle Collision Reconstructionist. Troopers are also eligible for assignments to specialized details and units, including: the Aviation Unit; the Dive Team; the Special Operations Response Team; the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team; and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. They may also choose to pursue assignments as investigators in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Come help us celebrate our 100 year anniversary by applying to join the New York State Police,” said Superintendent George P. Beach II. “The strength of our agency is built on the diversity of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities and their state. We are actively seeking qualified, committed, and motivated candidates from all walks of life to take the Trooper exam this fall.  Candidates will be competing for the chance to join the ranks of the New York State Police and have a rewarding career of public service.”

The Role of a Trooper (from NYSP website)

When the New York State Police were created in 1917 our duties were to prevent crime and enforce the law, ensure highway safety, render general assistance and promote peace and order. They have not changed and all are still our focus today.

The work oAssisting at the scene of a motor vehicle accidentf a New York State Trooper encompasses everything from traditional patrol duties to highly specialized investigations. Troopers must be prepared to deal with a never ending variety of situations and people. The New York State Police is a full service agency which means that Troopers not only enforce the vehicle and traffic law but are the primary law enforcement officers in many regions across the state. They respond and investigate all types of cases including, but not limited, to domestic incidents, missing children, assaults, burglaries, robberies and homicides.

As a result of their duties Troopers are frequently called upon to testify in court and grand jury proceedings and in some traffic courts, to prosecute the cases themselves.

Trooper with CanineTroopers respond to emergencies and disasters and must be able to quickly assess the situation and determine the action that should be taken to assist those in need. As a trooper you will be required to apply the law to a variety of situations and determine what appropriate action should be taken.

Troopers carry a firearm and sometimes must make split second decisions about whether deadly physical force is justified in a particular situation.

Troopers operate motor vehicles in all types of weather.

Troopers render general assistance to the public every day in wide ranging situations including disabled motorists, providing directions, explaining the law to citizens and providing counseling to students.

The role of aTrooper installing a child safety seat New York State Trooper is not limited to what we do but also encompasses the manner in which it is done. From our inception, the first Superintendent stressed the importance of providing friendly, courteous and professional service to everyone.

“To serve, protect and defend the people while preserving the rights and dignity of all.”   – Superintendent George F. Chandler 1917

This is a mandate that the Troopers still carry with them and strive to achieve each day.

 

NYSP entrance exam in session // NYSP

Applicants can now use PayPal to pay for the application fee in addition to a Visa or MasterCard. The application has also been optimized for mobile devices. To help reduce paper and mailing costs, applicants with military service can now upload their supporting documents as PDF or scanned images directly into their application. Applicants that provide an e-mail address will receive confirmation of their application submission. Notifications will also be sent when updates, such as changing a test location or date, are made to their application online.

The New York State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and encourages all individuals interested in public service to apply. Apply online or get additional information on becoming a New York State Trooper at: www.nytrooper.com or by calling 1-866-NYSP-EXAM

Qualifications and salary information:

QUALIFICATIONS FOR NEW YORK STATE TROOPER

  • Must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by the application deadline.
  • Must not have reached their 30th birthday by the date of the application deadline.  Except the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active Federal military duty – up to a maximum of 6 years.

AT TIME OF APPOINTMENT:

  • Must be at least 21 years old to be appointed.
  • Must be appointed prior to 36th birthday, except the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active Federal military duty – up to a maximum of 6 years.
  • Must be a New York State resident and have a valid New York State driver’s license at time of appointment.
  • Must be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (PAT): sit-ups, push-ups and a one-and-one-half mile run.
  • Must be able to work rotating shifts any day of the week, including holidays.
  • Vision Requirements: uncorrected – no worse than 20/100 in each eye able to be corrected to 20/20 in each eye.  Correction may be achieved using glasses, contact lenses, or surgery.  Color blindness is disqualifying.
  • Must comply with New York State policy which requires all members to present a neat and professional appearance at all times.  Tattoos, brands, body piercings, and other body art shall not be visible while a member is in uniform or other business attire.  The uniform includes the short sleeve shirt open at the front of the neck.  In addition to visibility, some tattoos or brands may have symbolic meanings that are inconsistent with the values of the New York State Police.
  • Must possess a:
    • Graduate certificate from senior high school, or
    • New York State High School Equivalency Diploma; or
    • Military GED certificate, or
    • High School Equivalency diploma from another state converted to a NYS High School Equivalency Diploma,

AND

  • Must have completed 60 college credit hours at an accredited college or university at time of appointment.

Exceptions: 30 college credits may be waived, if the candidate has either:
Received an Honorable Discharge from the Unite State military after two years of active military service;

-OR-

Successfully completed a Certified Police Officer Training Course approved by, or equivalent to a course approved by, the New York State Municipal Police Training council.  A certified Peace Officer Training course does not qualify.

  • Must be of good moral character.  A felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge, from any military service, is an automatic disqualifier.
  • Must successfully complete a medical examination, vision test, hearing test, background investigation including polygraph examination, and psychological evaluation to be appointed.

CURRENT SALARY INFORMATION:

  • $53,993 Starting Salary;
  • $71,712 upon graduation from the NYSP Academy;
  • $76,381 after 1 year;
  • $90,827 after 5 years.
  • (Salaries do not include additional location compensation for NYC, Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties.)

NYSP // www.troopers.ny.gov/Introduction/

CONTENT MENU