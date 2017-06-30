State Police: Don’t drink and drive this Fourth of July

Jun 30, 2017 Spotlight News Crime, News
Law enforcement agencies across the state will send extra patrols out to crack down on drunk and drugged driving on one of the busiest holiday weekends for travel.
State Police troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints as well as speeding and seat belt enforcement details throughout the state from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4.
Last year, troopers issued nearly 11,000 vehicle and traffic tickets during the July 4 weekend, arrested 206 people for DWI and responded to 756 crashes. There were three fatalities.
In addition to sobriety checkpoints, troopers will be on the lookout for motorists using phones and other electronic devices behind the wheel. They will use both marked vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles, which allow troopers to blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lights are activated.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2015 July 4 weekend, 146 people died in alcohol related crashes. Two-thirds of the crashes involved at least one driver with a BAC of .15 or higher, which is almost twice the legal limit.
Drinking and/or drugged driving is not only dangerous it can be costly. Those arrested for the crime face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, attorney fees as well as fines and court costs.
The average DWI arrest costs up to $10,000.
State Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors over the weekend.
State Police and NHTSA recommend these simple tips to prevent drunk driving:
-Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
-Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
-If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
-Use your community’s sober ride program.
-If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.
-If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Jun 29, 2017 0
Apr 25, 2017 0
Apr 18, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Jun 30, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
59 minutes ago
All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day! ... See MoreSee Less
5 hours ago
Make Your Move to Kinderhook Bank and get $250!* Take advantage of this special offer which ends July 1st and open a new eFreedom or Freedom checking account today! For details click here. www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
6 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
1 week ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less