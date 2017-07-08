 

SPOTTED: The Bison pull one out at the Cal Ripken Tournament in North Colonie

COLONIE – The host team pulled out a dramatic win on Friday, June 7, on day two of the Eastern New York 10u Cal Ripken Tournament at the North Colonie Youth Baseball fields.

The North Colonie Bison was down 8-4 against Burnt Hills but fought back to win the game 11-8.

The tournament, which features teams from the Capital District and Eastern New York, will continue at the fields off Route 9 through Monday July 10.

North Colonie will play Niskayuna on Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. on field No. 3.

