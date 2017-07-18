Tax Man takes video game store

The sign hanging outside Jay Street Video at Crossgates Mall (Photo by Michael Hallisey/Spotlight News)

ALBANY — A popular retro-gaming retail store in Crossgates Mall was closed last week over alleged taxes owed to the state.

Jay Street Video Games, which has several location including Colonie Center, Wilton Mall and Berkshire Mall, was closed Wednesday, July 12. It’s doors closed with an orange “seized” sign and a letter the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

A statement on the Jay Street Video Games Facebook page on Friday, July 14 explained that the popular gaming store chain is owned by different entities. The Crossgates Mall location was the only local store effected by the seizure.

“In light of the recent situation that the Crossgates Mall store has found itself in we thought it would be prudent to openly discuss our business,” stated a press release on the chain’s Facebook page. “Not all Jay Street video games locations are owned or operated by the same people.

Jay Street Video Games specializes in the buying and selling of previously owned video games and gaming systems. In other locations, the store has hosted gaming competitions as well. Consumers have been buying back into older gaming systems in recent years, as shown by the immense popularity of Nintendo’s Classic Mini system that sold out last year. Individual games are sold both for playing and for collecting. A popular game in working condition and with all of it’s original packaging can garner prices higher than $100.

“We have also been informed that the Crossgates Mall location will be open and operational sometime within the week,” continued the statement. “The tax issue that is being addressed with that company affects only one location out of many, and is simply an unfortunate oversight. The amount of money that was reported that they owe was an assessed amount which is vastly inflated and the amount owed is significantly less. We wish them all the best, and would love to see them open this weekend.”

As of the writing of this article, the store had yet to reopen.

