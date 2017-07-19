CDTA launches free shuttle

ALBANY — Call us late to the game, but did you know there’s a free shuttle bus that drops you off at the best places in the Capital City?

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) partnered with several Albany organizations to launch the Capital City Shuttle last month. It’s a service they all hope will provide a safe and convenient link to Lark Street, downtown Albany and the Warehouse District. It’s a pilot program that operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from now through Labor Day.

“Not only will the Capital City Shuttle provide safe transportation in the summer months, but it will highlight the vibrancy of Albany’s downtown neighborhoods and encourage our residents and visitors to visit local businesses,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

The free shuttle operates within a window of time between 5 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., with a shuttle arriving every 20 minutes. How you can find where that shuttle is in relation to you and your friends? Schenectady-based software and logistics company, Transfinder, has developed an app, CityFinder, that allows users to track shuttle location and detailed points of interest.

“We live in a time when people want more and more information: How long will it take for the shuttle to arrive? Where is the shuttle now? Do I have time to walk to the next stop?” said Antonio Civitella, President and CEO of Transfinder Corporation. “All this information is just a click away now with Transfinder’s new Cityfinder app specifically designed for Albany.”

The stops include the Albany Capital Center, the Times Union Center, the State Capitol, the Palace Theatre, the Corning Riverfront Park, Quackenbush Square, the Riverfront Parking Garage and the Washington Avenue Armory.

Not only will the Capital City Shuttle provide visitors with a convenient transportation option, but it will also help to curtail drinking and driving. The Albany County Sheriff’s STOP DWI Program and DeCrescente Distributing Co., Inc. have partnered on the initiative to promote the benefits of the new service and keeping our roads safe by offering vouchers for taxi rides.

“I think this is a great way for people to enjoy the things that Albany has to offer, but we want to remind the public to be responsible, plan ahead and make sure everyone has a safe way home,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple. “Don’t make a bad choice or a bad decision and get behind the wheel of a car after you’ve had a few drinks.”

David M. Stackrow, CDTA Board Chairman, said the pilot program may ultimately expand throughout the Capital District.

“As the region’s transportation leader, we look for ways to expand our services and meet the needs of the communities that we serve,” said Stackrow. “The Capital City Shuttle… provides a new service that will attract customers who may not have experienced CDTA before. … We are excited about this program and hope to expand it throughout the region.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story