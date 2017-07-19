CDTA launches free shuttle

Jul 19, 2017 Michael Hallisey Business, Community, Culture, News, The Spot
ALBANY — Call us late to the game, but did you know there’s a free shuttle bus that drops you off at the best places in the Capital City?
The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) partnered with several Albany organizations to launch the Capital City Shuttle last month. It’s a service they all hope will provide a safe and convenient link to Lark Street, downtown Albany and the Warehouse District. It’s a pilot program that operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from now through Labor Day.
“Not only will the Capital City Shuttle provide safe transportation in the summer months, but it will highlight the vibrancy of Albany’s downtown neighborhoods and encourage our residents and visitors to visit local businesses,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.
The free shuttle operates within a window of time between 5 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., with a shuttle arriving every 20 minutes. How you can find where that shuttle is in relation to you and your friends? Schenectady-based software and logistics company, Transfinder, has developed an app, CityFinder, that allows users to track shuttle location and detailed points of interest.
“We live in a time when people want more and more information: How long will it take for the shuttle to arrive? Where is the shuttle now? Do I have time to walk to the next stop?” said Antonio Civitella, President and CEO of Transfinder Corporation. “All this information is just a click away now with Transfinder’s new Cityfinder app specifically designed for Albany.”
The stops include the Albany Capital Center, the Times Union Center, the State Capitol, the Palace Theatre, the Corning Riverfront Park, Quackenbush Square, the Riverfront Parking Garage and the Washington Avenue Armory.
Not only will the Capital City Shuttle provide visitors with a convenient transportation option, but it will also help to curtail drinking and driving. The Albany County Sheriff’s STOP DWI Program and DeCrescente Distributing Co., Inc. have partnered on the initiative to promote the benefits of the new service and keeping our roads safe by offering vouchers for taxi rides.
“I think this is a great way for people to enjoy the things that Albany has to offer, but we want to remind the public to be responsible, plan ahead and make sure everyone has a safe way home,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple. “Don’t make a bad choice or a bad decision and get behind the wheel of a car after you’ve had a few drinks.”
David M. Stackrow, CDTA Board Chairman, said the pilot program may ultimately expand throughout the Capital District.
“As the region’s transportation leader, we look for ways to expand our services and meet the needs of the communities that we serve,” said Stackrow. “The Capital City Shuttle… provides a new service that will attract customers who may not have experienced CDTA before. … We are excited about this program and hope to expand it throughout the region.”
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
May 16, 2017 0
Apr 20, 2017 0
Mar 20, 2017 0
Jan 13, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
2 days ago
Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic
Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
5 days ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
7 days ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
7 days ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Mike Fiacco, & Josh Cukerstein (taking the picture!) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
1 week ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
1 week ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
2 weeks ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less