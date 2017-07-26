Two arrested for abusing clients at Vanderheyden Hall

HOPE

In separate incidents, State Police arrested two men for abusing clients at Vanderhyden Hall.

One of those arrested, Justin Hope, of Albany, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly similar crimes of sexually abusing a Vanderhyden client in Albany County.

The latest charge stems from two separate incidents in July and August, 2016, that allegedly occurred in Rensselaer County.

In August, 2016, Vanderhyden contacted the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, about inappropriate sexual contact between an employee and a developmentally disabled client.

He was arraigned in the Sand Lake Town Court and is slated to reappear on Aug. 7

A 47-year-old from Watervliet was also arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person and harassment.

The Justice Center received a complaint in August, 2016, alleging Richard LaBarge pushed a physically disabled resident in his care on June 26, 2016, causing bruising to the resident.

He was arraigned in Sand Lake Town Court and is slated to reappear on Aug. 7.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story