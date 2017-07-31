SPOTTED: Tri-Village in the state Little League tournament

Jul 31, 2017 Jim Franco News
EAST GREENBUSH – The Tri-Village 9-11-year-old Little League squad had a tough outing on Sunday, July 30, in the state tournament losing to Plainview 23-5.
The Bethlehem squad will now play Saratoga National on Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m. at the East Greenbush fields on Gilligan Road, and the tournament will end for the loser of that game.
Bethlehem beat Cortlandt American Little League, from Westchester County, 10-9 on Saturday.
Saratoga lost to Baldwinsville 12-1 on Saturday, July 30, and then beat Webster 11-1 on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the only two unbeaten teams – Plainview of Long Island and Mid-Island of Staten Island – will square off in the double elimination tournament. North Belmore/North Merrick, of Long Island will play Baldwinsville on Monday.
Cortlandt and Webster are already eliminated.
