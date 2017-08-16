CDTA named best public transit system

Aug 16, 2017 Michael Hallisey Albany County, Business, News, Towns
ALBANY — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has a lot to boast about, and invited hundreds of people to the University at Albany’s Bob Ford Field to share.
The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) named CDTA the Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America for 2017. Employees current and retired attended an announcement of the news at University at Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“The Capital Region should be very proud of the work CDTA does to ensure a comprehensive variety of services and offerings for its customers,” said CDTA Chairman of the Board, David M. Stackrow. “The region’s geography makes a cohesive transportation network challenging, but CDTA has worked hard to connect the area cities and surrounding towns with a number of unique and innovative services, like our new bike-share program, “CDPHP Cycle!’ Bus Rapid Transit service along Route 5 and our smartcard and mobile payment program ‘Navigator.'”
CDTA was created in 1970 by the New York State Legislature as a public benefit corporation to provide regional transportation services by rail, bus, water and air. CDTA employs 685 and transports 60,000 people each weekday. Identified predominately by the blue buses that traverse owns and operates the Rensselaer Rail and Saratoga Springs train stations.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
1 hour ago
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
2 hours ago
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
15 hours ago
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
17 hours ago
Proud
Great! Keep up the good work.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA was live.
24 hours ago
CDTA has been named Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year! Thank you to our employees, customers and community partners for making this award possible. #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
Bob Ford field at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at UAlbany
We also have to thank Dennis Fitzgerald for laying the ground work way back when ty Dennis carm for following in Dennis foot steps and all the employees for working together most of the time
Great teamwork by all!!!! Congrats CDTA Family and Friends.
Congratulations...This award is well earned...Keep up the good work
Number 1 destroy all!
#CDTAProud
congratulations!
Sound is bad.
Congratulations!
Where is this
Awesome job CDTA!!! Great company
Awesome!!!
We are all proud
Congratulations to all!!!
Nice work cdta
Congrats!! Great Press Conference
This is a Huge accomplishment
Congrats David Stackrow and your CDTA team!
I am so proud to be part of The CDTA family
Yay girls!!!!
congratulations!
Gigi Chrysogelos, here you go .
Thanks to the Board and Carm for the great leadership, hardwork and vision to accomplish such a huge task as this. Fantastic! Great job!
Proud to be a part of this achievement!
1 day ago
Tune in here tomorrow, August 15 at 10 a.m. ET for a special announcement! #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
