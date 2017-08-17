SPOTTED: The 125th anniversary of the Altamont Fair

ALTAMONT – It’s August and that means farm animals, carnival rides and games, cotton candy, music and a host of other attractions and activities come to the fairgrounds.

The two-year 125th anniversary of the Altamont Fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Technically it’s the 124th fair, but the idea was conceived a year earlier in 1892 so the milestone is spread out over two years.

Click on a photo to view the rest of the gallery in full size.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story