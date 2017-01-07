RCS LIBRARY: Fun Fair for the Very Young

The 14th annual Fun Fair for the Very Young takes place Tuesday, Jan. 10, at P.B. Coeymans Elementary School, and Thursday, Jan. 12, at A.W. Becker Elementary School, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The fair provides activities and information for families registering for pre-k and kindergarten. No need to register.

Lego Block Party

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m., for our Lego Block Party. Come help us disassemble our Mindstorm robots and experiment with your own creations. Lego-themed snacks provided.

Lego League

Join our team as we build, test and program a robot using Lego Mindstorm technology to solve a set of animal-related missions. The team will meet weekly for eight sessions on Tuesday evenings at 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 10. For ages 8 to 14 years old. Registration appreciated;

call 756-2053.

— Carol Melewski

