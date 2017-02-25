 

VOORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: Parenting Workshop

Feb 25, 2017 Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion

Brain Building and the Power of Play

The word is out — we have all heard that the early years are THE learning years!

But as a parent, do you worry about how you can ensure that your child is receiving the maximum number of brain building opportunities? Put your worries to rest. The solution is simple, and natural – young children learn best through play! The Capital District Child Care Council will present a workshop on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m., to show parents how play supports all children’s developmental learning needs – social, emotional, physical and cognitive – and how parents can best support their child’s play.

Discover Tea and Tea Tasting

As part of our Foodie Series, please join us as we welcome tea ambassador Matthew, from Short and Stout Tea in Guilderland, on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Matthew will lead our discussion on what tea is, tea history, and how tea is brewed.  And, of course, there will be tea tasting.

