 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

EDITORIAL: Listen and learn

Aug 16, 2017 Opinion, Our Opinion

EDITORIAL: Listen and learn

Eliminate from your social circle everyone who disagrees with your arguments. Disassociate from those who voice an opinion that goes against your own. Walk away from those who walk a different path. Look away from those whose appearance differs from your own.

In time, you’ll find yourself alone.

Our country was once described as the “Great Melting Pot,” because of the amalgamation of different cultures living within city blocks of one another. An ideal society allowing people of different backgrounds to listen and learn from one another. An opportunity for education and to further intellectual growth. Within the forum of a true democracy, where constitutes voiced concerns to elected officials, the great American experiment could continue to meld into a government unlike any construct the world has seen.

Within a single lifetime, America has witnessed the breaking of thresholds. From the first Irish Catholic president elected to office, the first woman seated on the Supreme Court, to the first black president. Individual representatives of groups who once felt the brunt of all its ugliness and anger; obstructed from obtaining work, disallowed from voting, forbidden to drink from the same water fountain. In one lifetime, we have been able to witness a maturation of a collective people, and take pride.

But it’s all a damn lie.

“We’ve given each other some hard lessons lately

But we ain’t learnin’

We’re the same sad story that’s a fact

One step up and two steps back”

— Bruce Springsteen

“One Step Up”

In 2017, we have the tools to communicate and educate ourselves like no other generation in the history of mankind. From our smartphones, we can type a question into the ether of the internet and learn the answer within a minute. We can reach out to several hundreds of people within seconds on social media, and from which our thoughts are published instantaneously. Our books are self-published without the rejection of an editor. We are empowered to do great things.

Yet, we choose to go backwards.

We all live within our own echo chambers. Surrounding ourselves with similar beliefs and voices. A congregation of like-minded people who ultimately barricade themselves from anyone else who disagrees with us. It’s what our ancestors did when some of our families willingly moved here. Street blocks were defined by the ethnic groups who resided there. Our personal beliefs shared and bounced back to us from our neighbors. Any contrasting thought would be taboo.

The events at Charlottesville, Va. remind us all that what we may have perceived as the maturation of our society is false. It was all a lie. A large number of people among us choose to outcast anyone who argues, quiet opposing voices, drive, hit and run over those who walk a different path, and look away from those screaming out about atrocities inflicted upon them, all because they look different than us.

Listen. Listen and learn. Listen and if you don’t understand, continue to listen. Walk a mile in another man’s shoes. Step out of your echo chamber, put down the phone, and observe what’s around you through the eyes of another. Do onto others as you would have them do onto you. You don’t have to be Christian to believe that. It’s just good advice we once learned from one.

Comment on this Story

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

41 minutes ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and when a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

7 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less

Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

8 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less

CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16

digital.olivesoftware.com

Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 15
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

21 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

August 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 48
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.

23 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 32
  • Shares: 21
  • Comments: 2

Comment on Facebook

Proud

Great! Keep up the good work.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA was live.

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

CDTA has been named Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year! Thank you to our employees, customers and community partners for making this award possible. #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 59
  • Shares: 45
  • Comments: 24

Comment on Facebook

Bob Ford field at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at UAlbany

We also have to thank Dennis Fitzgerald for laying the ground work way back when ty Dennis carm for following in Dennis foot steps and all the employees for working together most of the time

Great teamwork by all!!!! Congrats CDTA Family and Friends.

Congratulations...This award is well earned...Keep up the good work

Number 1 destroy all!

#CDTAProud

congratulations!

Sound is bad.

Congratulations!

Where is this

Awesome job CDTA!!! Great company

Awesome!!!

We are all proud

Congratulations to all!!!

Nice work cdta

Congrats!! Great Press Conference

This is a Huge accomplishment

Congrats David Stackrow and your CDTA team!

I am so proud to be part of The CDTA family

Yay girls!!!!

congratulations!

Gigi Chrysogelos, here you go .

Thanks to the Board and Carm for the great leadership, hardwork and vision to accomplish such a huge task as this. Fantastic! Great job!

Proud to be a part of this achievement!

+ View previous comments

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to make your move to Kinderhook Bank? We’re pet and people friendly at Kinderhook Bank – free coffee and cookies for you and treats for the kids and your dog too! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to make your move to Kinderhook Bank? We’re pet and people friendly at Kinderhook Bank – free coffee and cookies for you and treats for the kids and your dog too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Tune in here tomorrow, August 15 at 10 a.m. ET for a special announcement! #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 15
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Happy Monday! Did you know that CDPHP Cycle has an App? Get access to bike-sharing in the palm of your hand! www.cdphpcycle.com ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Monday! Did you know that CDPHP Cycle has an App? Get access to bike-sharing in the palm of your hand! www.cdphpcycle.com
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU