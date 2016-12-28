SPOTTED: A year with #TheSpot518

CAPITAL DISTRICT — This year may be remembered for all of the musicians and actors we lost, but 2106 was a monumental year for a lot of us here in the Capital District, and we thank you for sharing your moments with us on social media.

We had a blast interacting with you all, whether it was face-to-face or virtually. TheSpot518 has always been about the reader and everything the Capital District has to offer. We hope you had as much fun as we had in 2016. We look forward to an even better year in 2017.

Below is a sample of the photos we received throughout the year through #TheSpot518. Some folks took the time to capture our awesome music scene, some shared fun family moments, and others showed their artistic prowess.

A hike through the woods is always fun. Photo by mohawkhudsonland / instagram A tribute to one of Troy’s largest assets. Photo by Michael Hallisey A summer spent spotting celebrities. Photo by TheSpot518 Another call to fashion. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram LarkFest. Photo by Michael Hallisey Albany in the clouds. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram A quiet moment of self reflection. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram A local icon from a different perspective. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram A unique look at the changing of the seasons. Photo by montana.stone / instagram And, the first tee off of the year. Photo by david_1086 / instagram Photography and art. Photo by rtc visuals / Facebook Looking over the Normanskill. Photo by david_1086 / instagram First ice cream of the year! Photo by david_1086 / instagram Santa plays the sax, too? Photo by Amy Modesti. The Grand Opening of Upstate Wine in Delmar. Photo by Michael Hallisey A walk in the woods. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Finding a place to park in the city. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram A call to fashion. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram A night on the town at Rockin’ on the River in Troy. Photo by Michael Hallisey A quiet place to hide. Photo by cupdike22 / instagram Another look at The Capitol. Photo by david_1086 / instagram Nothing beats SPAC in the summer. Photo by cpgettys / instagram You don’t want this guy looking for you. Photo by Art Fredette Albany Center Gallery makes 40 look good. There was a lot to celebrate at ACG. A special anniversary and a new lease on life (and location). Photo by Albany Center Gallery. Bubbles are fun at Art on Lark. Photo by Michael Hallisey More art along North Pearl Street in Albany. Photo by Albany Center Gallery / instagram A sign of the times. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram That’s a mouthful! Photo by sally989 / instagram A quiet hiding spot in the hills. Photo by montana.stone / instagram Looking upon the city with the sky on fire. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Time to call in sick from work? Photo by david_1086 / instagram Another night scene in Albany. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram A call to fashion. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram The moon over the Hudson. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Party with the boys in blue on St. Patricks Day. Photo by Bill Decker Groovin’ at Proctors. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh The Stone Revival at The Hangar. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh Sending the kids off to school after summer break. Photo by Eric Schorr The city’s “under belly.” Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Blue skies over The Capitol Building. Photo by david_1086 / instagram Following along where the path leads us. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Not our fathers’ kind of party. A different look for Alive at Five in 2016. Photo by montana.stone / instagram What a coat of paint does to improve the city. Photo by Angela Rose Celebrating the Fourth of July. Photo by cpgettys / instagram A look upon Albany’s skyline at night. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Reflections of Albany. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram And, you don’t want this guy looking for you, either. Photo by Art Fredette More Groovin’ at Proctors. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh An artistic look at Rockin’ on the River in Troy this summer. Photo by Michael Hallisey Watching the world go by from the shores of the Hudson River. Photo by 97lit / instagram. Life is a whirlwind. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Skating at Empire State Plaza has become a tradition. Photo by david_1086 / instagram A summer spent spotting celebrities. Photo by TheSpot518 A call to fashion. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram The closing of another day. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram Surfing the crowd with The So So Glos in Troy. Photo by cpgettys / instagram Books and tea is fine by me. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram Chief Big Way at Chrome Photo by Art Fredette

