SPOTTED: A year with #TheSpot518

Dec 28, 2016 Galleries, The Spot

Sending the kids off to school after summer break. Photo by Eric Schorr

CAPITAL DISTRICT — This year may be remembered for all of the musicians and actors we lost, but 2106 was a monumental year for a lot of us here in the Capital District, and we thank you for sharing your moments with us on social media.

We had a blast interacting with you all, whether it was face-to-face or virtually. TheSpot518 has always been about the reader and everything the Capital District has to offer. We hope you had as much fun as we had in 2016. We look forward to an even better year in 2017.

Below is a sample of the photos we received throughout the year through #TheSpot518. Some folks took the time to capture our awesome music scene, some shared fun family moments, and others showed their artistic prowess. 

 

A hike through the woods is always fun. Photo by mohawkhudsonland / instagram
A tribute to one of Troy’s largest assets. Photo by Michael Hallisey
A summer spent spotting celebrities. Photo by TheSpot518
Another call to fashion. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram
LarkFest. Photo by Michael Hallisey
Albany in the clouds. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
A quiet moment of self reflection. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
A local icon from a different perspective. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
A unique look at the changing of the seasons. Photo by montana.stone / instagram
And, the first tee off of the year. Photo by david_1086 / instagram
Photography and art. Photo by rtc visuals / Facebook
Looking over the Normanskill. Photo by david_1086 / instagram
First ice cream of the year! Photo by david_1086 / instagram
Santa plays the sax, too? Photo by Amy Modesti.
The Grand Opening of Upstate Wine in Delmar. Photo by Michael Hallisey
A walk in the woods. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Finding a place to park in the city. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
A night on the town at Rockin’ on the River in Troy. Photo by Michael Hallisey
A quiet place to hide. Photo by cupdike22 / instagram
Another look at The Capitol. Photo by david_1086 / instagram
Nothing beats SPAC in the summer. Photo by cpgettys / instagram
You don’t want this guy looking for you. Photo by Art Fredette
Albany Center Gallery makes 40 look good. There was a lot to celebrate at ACG. A special anniversary and a new lease on life (and location). Photo by Albany Center Gallery.
Bubbles are fun at Art on Lark. Photo by Michael Hallisey
More art along North Pearl Street in Albany. Photo by Albany Center Gallery / instagram
That’s a mouthful! Photo by sally989 / instagram
A quiet hiding spot in the hills. Photo by montana.stone / instagram
Looking upon the city with the sky on fire. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Time to call in sick from work? Photo by david_1086 / instagram
Another night scene in Albany. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
The moon over the Hudson. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Party with the boys in blue on St. Patricks Day. Photo by Bill Decker
Groovin’ at Proctors. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh
The Stone Revival at The Hangar. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh
The city’s “under belly.” Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Blue skies over The Capitol Building. Photo by david_1086 / instagram
Following along where the path leads us. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Not our fathers’ kind of party. A different look for Alive at Five in 2016. Photo by montana.stone / instagram
What a coat of paint does to improve the city. Photo by Angela Rose
Celebrating the Fourth of July. Photo by cpgettys / instagram
A look upon Albany’s skyline at night. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Reflections of Albany. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
And, you don’t want this guy looking for you, either. Photo by Art Fredette
More Groovin’ at Proctors. Photo by Garret Mac Aidoh
An artistic look at Rockin’ on the River in Troy this summer. Photo by Michael Hallisey
Watching the world go by from the shores of the Hudson River. Photo by 97lit / instagram.
Life is a whirlwind. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Skating at Empire State Plaza has become a tradition. Photo by david_1086 / instagram
The closing of another day. Photo by dannyymaggs / instagram
Surfing the crowd with The So So Glos in Troy. Photo by cpgettys / instagram
Books and tea is fine by me. Photo by BearoftheEast / Instagram
Chief Big Way at Chrome Photo by Art Fredette

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

