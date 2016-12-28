SPOTTED: A year with #TheSpot518

Dec 28, 2016 Michael Hallisey Galleries, The Spot
Sending the kids off to school after summer break. Photo by Eric Schorr
CAPITAL DISTRICT — This year may be remembered for all of the musicians and actors we lost, but 2106 was a monumental year for a lot of us here in the Capital District, and we thank you for sharing your moments with us on social media.
We had a blast interacting with you all, whether it was face-to-face or virtually. TheSpot518 has always been about the reader and everything the Capital District has to offer. We hope you had as much fun as we had in 2016. We look forward to an even better year in 2017.
Below is a sample of the photos we received throughout the year through #TheSpot518. Some folks took the time to capture our awesome music scene, some shared fun family moments, and others showed their artistic prowess.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
