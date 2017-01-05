HEALTH and FITNESS: Choosing a personal trainer

Jan 05, 2017 Spotlight News Health & Fitness, The Spot
A woman stretches out her legs before going on a morning jog.
By CRAIG W. ARMSTRONG
news@spotlightnews.com
The time has come. Your pants don’t fit and trying to take a selfie without a double chin has become impossible. You decide it’s time to hit the gym, but you could use a little help. Your commitment is high so you decide to hire a personal trainer. This is an important decision, so you need to do your homework and ask the right questions.
Where does someone find a personal trainer? The gym you join will undoubtedly have trainers on staff. This is convenient, but it doesn’t mean you have to use their staff. The upside is that they may offer special discounts; the downside is that your choices are limited. Also, if you are training at home, this does you no good. Consider finding a trainer using the best source — word of mouth. Talk to family, friends and co-workers. See if they would recommend someone that they have used or know is good. Another source is the internet. This is less personal, but you can find out a lot online, both good and bad.
Once you have prospects, it is time to do some interviews. Remember, you are paying these people; you have the right to ask questions and get answers. Start with confirming that they are certified. Anyone can say they are a personal trainer. Ask for proof and make sure you see it.
Along with proof of certification, ask for proof of results. A good trainer will have testimonials and pictures of his clients, showing their results. Next, find out the cost. Do they charge hourly, by the session, or a flat rate? Find out about their availability. Will they work around your schedule, and train you at your gym? Are they available to answer questions or give encouragement via text?
If you any special considerations such as medical conditions or things you will not do, you need to discuss those up front. A good trainer will be able to respond to these issues and explain how they deal with them. An experienced trainer will have dealt with this issues before and have a proven solution.
Next is the most important part. How do you relate to them? Communication between you two is going to be paramount. You need to make sure you are comfortable with their personality. A big part of how you relate to them is going to depend on their style. Are they the tough drill instructor type, the passive encouraging type or something in between? Their style needs to match your needs and comfort level. With that said, keep in mind anyone can make a good first impression. That’s why a trial training session is a good idea. Ask them for a free session or one at a discounted rate. Again, you are employing them and you have the right to get your money’s worth.
Even finding the perfect personal trainer doesn’t guarantee results. This journey is yours. However, having the right instruction and encouragement can be a valuable weapon in the battle of the bulge.
Sep 13, 2016 0
Aug 24, 2016 0
Aug 02, 2016 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/section-2-hockey-mystery-surrounds-bethlehem-shenendehowa... ... See MoreSee Less
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
As we enter the second half of the Capital District High School Hockey League season, there are some pleasant surprises and a couple of mysteries to solve. Starting at the top, LaSalle (6…
HEALTH and FITNESS: Choosing a personal trainer
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/05/health-and-fitness-choosing-a-personal-trainer/ ... See MoreSee Less
HEALTH and FITNESS: Choosing a personal trainer
By CRAIG W. ARMSTRONG news@spotlightnews.com The time has come. Your pants don’t fit and trying to take a selfie without a double chin has become impossible. You decide it’s time to hit the gym, b...
Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker's winning streak in an impressive fashion
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/boys-swimming-bethlehem-ends-shakers-winning-streak-in-an... ... See MoreSee Less
Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker’s winning streak in an impressive fashion
BETHLEHEM — Shaker’s three-year dual meet winning streak ended when Bethlehem defeated the Blue Bison 105-79 Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Eagles (5-1) took command with strong performances in the 1…
COLONIE SENIORS: Yellow Dot in Colonie
Colonie, New York
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/colonie-seniors-yellow-dot-in-colonie/ ... See MoreSee Less
Louise Schwarz likes this
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
Capital District YMCA - Bethlehem Branch
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/ymca-bringing-joy-to-an-afghan-family/ ... See MoreSee Less
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
Fifteen years of war and terror have forced millions of people to flee Afghanistan. The Taliban murdered over 3,500 civilians in 2015. Now, more than 2.5 million Afghans are living abroad see…
RPI’s Heidi Newberg — from the department of physics, applied physics, and astronomy — will review “The Glass Universe: How The Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 12:15 p.m. About the book: “In the mid-nineteenth century, the Harvard College Observatory began employing women as calculators, or ‘human computers,’ to interpret the observations their male counterparts made via telescope each night.
William K. Sanford Town Library, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Dava Sobel
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/05/colonie-library-noon-book-review-the-glass-universe/ ... See MoreSee Less
Frankie Cavone likes this
RPI’s Heidi Newberg — from the department of physics, applied physics, and astronomy — will review “The Glass Universe: How The Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 12:15 p.m. About the book: “In the mid-nineteenth century, the Harvard College Observatory began employing women as calculators, or ‘human computers,’ to interpret the observations their male counterparts made via telescope each night. [ 482 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/05/colonie-library-noon-book-review-the-glass-universe/ ... See MoreSee Less
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when you come to GPL on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., for a free concert. Ms. Doctorow has recently released several retrospective albums interpreting the songs of earlier American folk songwriters. “Another Country…The Songs of Richard and Mimi Farinã” received critical acclaim and was called by critic Steve Maddeo “an album that enters the folk canon as one of the best collections of the recording of specific artists.” Her western-themed release, “I Carry All I Own...The Songs of Mary McCaslin,” appeared on both the Americana and folk radio airplay charts.
Caroline Doctorow, Guilderland Public Library,
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/guilderland-library-caroline-doctorow-to-perform/ ... See MoreSee Less
GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Caroline Doctorow to perform
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when y...
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when you come to GPL on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., for a free concert. Ms. Doctorow has recently released several retrospective albums interpreting the songs of earlier American folk songwriters. “Another Country…The Songs of Richard and Mimi Farinã” received critical acclaim and was called by critic Steve Maddeo “an album that enters the folk canon as one of the best collections of the recording of specific artists.” Her western-themed release, “I Carry All I Own...The Songs of Mary McCaslin,” appeared on both the Americana and folk radio airplay charts. [ 258 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/guilderland-library-caroline-doctorow-to-perform/ ... See MoreSee Less
GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Caroline Doctorow to perform
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when y...
NIGHT and DAY: Skunk City and Kids' Amateur Radio Day
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/05/night-and-day-skunk-city-and-kids-amateur-radio-day/ ... See MoreSee Less
Dave Blanchard likes this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 05, 2017
Jan 05, 2017
Dec 07, 2016