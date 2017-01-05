NIGHT and DAY: Skunk City and Kids’ Amateur Radio Day

Jan 05, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
Skunk City (photo via Skunk City Facebook Page)
NIGHT
ALBANY — Guthrie Bell productions welcomes Bob Marley tribute band Skunk City with special guest The Good Time Charlies at The Hollow Kitchen + Bar on Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. for an 18 and older show. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Hailing from Syracuse, Skunk City bills itself as Central New York’s premiere funk and rock experience, featuring Emanuel Washington on drums and vocals, Mike Spadaro on bass guitar, Jay Lock and Chris Eves on electric guitar, and Deyquan Bowens on keyboard and talkbox.
Opening for Skunk City is The Good Time Charlies, a Capital District-based roots, rock, jam and Americana quartet founded in 2015. Keyboardist Chris Carballeira, guitarist Mike Johnson, drummer Mike Johnson and bassist Mike Thomas look to bring back the high old times with melodies audience members can feel in their souls.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $12 each, while those purchased at the door will be $15.
For more information, visit www.thehollowalbany.com. To purchase tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skunk-city-a-tribute-to-bob-marley-and-the-goodtime-charlies-tickets-29840851791.
The Hollow Bar + Kitchen is located at 79 North Pearl St. in downtown Albany.
DAY
SCHENECTADY — Children and families are invited to miSci to explore amateur radio with the Schenectady Museum Amateur Radio Association (SMARA) on Saturday, Jan. 7, during a special Kids’ Amateur Radio Day program from 1 to 4 p.m.
Founded in 1971, SMARA operates a complete amateur radio station housed in the museum with the call sign W2IR. Attendees will have the opportunity to use this valuable communication tool to connect with other children across the United States and possibly around the world.
MiSci’s program is part of a national event hosted by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), the country’s largest organization of amateur radio operators with more than 150,000 members.
Program is free with paid admission. General admission rates are $7.50 for children ages 3 through 12, $9.00 for senior citizens (ages 65 and older) and $10.50 for teenagers and adults. Museum members are admitted for free.
For more information, call 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.
miSci is located at 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady.
Nov 09, 2016 0
Nov 02, 2016 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/ymca-bringing-joy-to-an-afghan-family/ ... See MoreSee Less
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
Fifteen years of war and terror have forced millions of people to flee Afghanistan. The Taliban murdered over 3,500 civilians in 2015. Now, more than 2.5 million Afghans are living abroad see…
RPI’s Heidi Newberg — from the department of physics, applied physics, and astronomy — will review “The Glass Universe: How The Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 12:15 p.m. About the book: “In the mid-nineteenth century, the Harvard College Observatory began employing women as calculators, or ‘human computers,’ to interpret the observations their male counterparts made via telescope each night. [ 482 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/05/colonie-library-noon-book-review-the-glass-universe/ ... See MoreSee Less
RPI’s Heidi Newberg — from the department of physics, applied physics, and astronomy — will review “The Glass Universe: How The Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 12:15 p.m. About the book: “In the mid-nineteenth century, the Harvard College Observatory began employing women as calculators, or ‘human computers,’ to interpret the observations their male counterparts made via telescope each night. [ 482 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/05/colonie-library-noon-book-review-the-glass-universe/ ... See MoreSee Less
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when you come to GPL on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., for a free concert. Ms. Doctorow has recently released several retrospective albums interpreting the songs of earlier American folk songwriters. “Another Country…The Songs of Richard and Mimi Farinã” received critical acclaim and was called by critic Steve Maddeo “an album that enters the folk canon as one of the best collections of the recording of specific artists.” Her western-themed release, “I Carry All I Own...The Songs of Mary McCaslin,” appeared on both the Americana and folk radio airplay charts. [ 258 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/guilderland-library-caroline-doctorow-to-perform/ ... See MoreSee Less
GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Caroline Doctorow to perform
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when y...
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when you come to GPL on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., for a free concert. Ms. Doctorow has recently released several retrospective albums interpreting the songs of earlier American folk songwriters. “Another Country…The Songs of Richard and Mimi Farinã” received critical acclaim and was called by critic Steve Maddeo “an album that enters the folk canon as one of the best collections of the recording of specific artists.” Her western-themed release, “I Carry All I Own...The Songs of Mary McCaslin,” appeared on both the Americana and folk radio airplay charts. [ 258 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/guilderland-library-caroline-doctorow-to-perform/ ... See MoreSee Less
GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Caroline Doctorow to perform
Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when y...
NIGHT and DAY: Skunk City and Kids' Amateur Radio Day
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/05/night-and-day-skunk-city-and-kids-amateur-radio-day/ ... See MoreSee Less
TheSpot518.com shared a post.
Did you see the article in this week's edition of TheSpot518.com? Get your tickets now at thespot518.com/tickets or at The Ale house in Troy or The River Street Beat Shop in Troy. Only $10 in advance. $15 day of show. ... See MoreSee Less
The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
The Hangar on the Hudson
The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...
Voorheesville Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/05/voorheesville-public-library-c... ... See MoreSee Less
Voorheesville Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
Thursday Afternoon Movies Thursdays, Jan. 5-26 Join us every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to watch a classic movie on our giant screen. Check our website calendar for movie titles. Light refreshments serv…
Social Security Corner: Americans helping Americans
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/05/social-security-corner-america... ... See MoreSee Less
Social Security Corner: Americans helping Americans
Social Security is always evolving to meet the needs of the American public. We’re optimistic about the future and the limitless possibilities for progress. Much of the progress we’ve made togethe...
Senior Services of Albany calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/05/senior-services-of-albany-cale... ... See MoreSee Less
Senior Services of Albany calendar of events for January 2017
Weekly events at Westview: Monday 11 a.m. — Wii bowling 12:30 p.m. — Whamo; dominoes Tuesday 10:30 a.m. — Silver program of arts and crafts 12:30 p.m. — Dominoes 12:30 p.m. — Group discussio...
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 05, 2017
Jan 05, 2017
Jan 05, 2017
Dec 07, 2016