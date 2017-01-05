 

NIGHT and DAY: Skunk City and Kids’ Amateur Radio Day

Jan 05, 2017 Entertainment, The Spot

Skunk City (photo via Skunk City Facebook Page)

NIGHT

ALBANY — Guthrie Bell productions welcomes Bob Marley tribute band Skunk City with special guest The Good Time Charlies at The Hollow Kitchen + Bar on Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. for an 18 and older show. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Hailing from Syracuse, Skunk City bills itself as Central New York’s premiere funk and rock experience, featuring Emanuel Washington on drums and vocals, Mike Spadaro on bass guitar, Jay Lock and Chris Eves on electric guitar, and Deyquan Bowens on keyboard and talkbox.

Opening for Skunk City is The Good Time Charlies, a Capital District-based roots, rock, jam and Americana quartet founded in 2015. Keyboardist Chris Carballeira, guitarist Mike Johnson, drummer Mike Johnson and bassist Mike Thomas look to bring back the high old times with melodies audience members can feel in their souls.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $12 each, while those purchased at the door will be $15.

For more information, visit www.thehollowalbany.com. To purchase tickets in advance,  go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skunk-city-a-tribute-to-bob-marley-and-the-goodtime-charlies-tickets-29840851791.

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen is located at 79 North Pearl St. in downtown Albany.

DAY

SCHENECTADY — Children and families are invited to miSci to explore amateur radio with the Schenectady Museum Amateur Radio Association (SMARA) on Saturday, Jan. 7, during a special Kids’ Amateur Radio Day program from 1 to 4 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of SMARA website)

Founded in 1971, SMARA operates a complete amateur radio station housed in the museum with the call sign W2IR. Attendees will have the opportunity to use this valuable communication tool to connect with other children across the United States and possibly around the world.

MiSci’s program is part of a national event hosted by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), the country’s largest organization of amateur radio operators with more than 150,000 members.

Program is free with paid admission. General admission rates are $7.50 for children ages 3 through 12, $9.00 for senior citizens (ages 65 and older) and $10.50 for teenagers and adults. Museum members are admitted for free.

For more information, call 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

miSci is located at 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady.

