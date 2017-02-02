 

NIGHT and DAY: Formula 5 and the Harlem Globetrotters

Formula 5 (Photo courtesy of the band)

NIGHT

ALBANY — Formula 5 will play The Hollow Bar + Kitchen on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 p.m., in support of its forthcoming studio release, “All Points North.” Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Formula 5, an improvisational rock quartet featuring Joe Davis (guitar/vocals), Greg Marek (drums), James Woods (bass) and Matt Richards (keyboards/vocals), is rapidly becoming one of the Northeast’s top jam bands. Influenced by Steely Dan, Jeff Beck, and Phish among others, Formula 5 blends high energy rock with tasteful grooves, and combines distinctive originals with familiar covers.

Early bird tickets are $12 (plus a $1.65 fee) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/formula-5-w-ampevene-tickets-31030419821, while tickets at the door will be $15.

For more information about the band, visit its official website at www.formula5music.com.

For driving directions and parking information, visit www.thehollowalbany.com.

The Hollow is located at 79 North Pearl St. in downtown Albany.

DAY

ALBANY — The infamous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new, action packed 2017 World Tour to the Times Union Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors open at noon for the 1 p.m. game.

(Photo submitted)

The star-studded roster will keep fans of all ages on the edges of their seats as they witness the Globetrotters’ ball handling wizardy, basketball artistry and family entertainment.

Most individual game tickets range from $29 to $87, with court side seats selling for $107 each.

For an additional $22 per person, take
part in Magic Pass. From 11:30 a.m. until noon, ticket holders will be able to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters. Both a Magic Pass and game ticket will be required per person to enter.

Both game and general admission Magic Pass tickets are available for purchase at the Times Union Center Box Office or Ticketmaster via charge by phone (1-800-745-3000) or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are required for all children ages 2 and older.

To learn more about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the team’s official website or Facebook page at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.facebook.com/HarlemGlobetrotters.

For more details about the venue, including driving directions and parking, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com. The Times Union Center is located at 51 South Pearl St. in downtown Albany.

