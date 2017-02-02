NIGHT and DAY: Formula 5 and the Harlem Globetrotters

Feb 02, 2017 Jim Franco Entertainment, Music, The Spot
Formula 5 (Photo courtesy of the band)
NIGHT
ALBANY — Formula 5 will play The Hollow Bar + Kitchen on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 p.m., in support of its forthcoming studio release, “All Points North.” Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Formula 5, an improvisational rock quartet featuring Joe Davis (guitar/vocals), Greg Marek (drums), James Woods (bass) and Matt Richards (keyboards/vocals), is rapidly becoming one of the Northeast’s top jam bands. Influenced by Steely Dan, Jeff Beck, and Phish among others, Formula 5 blends high energy rock with tasteful grooves, and combines distinctive originals with familiar covers.
Early bird tickets are $12 (plus a $1.65 fee) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/formula-5-w-ampevene-tickets-31030419821, while tickets at the door will be $15.
For more information about the band, visit its official website at www.formula5music.com.
For driving directions and parking information, visit www.thehollowalbany.com.
The Hollow is located at 79 North Pearl St. in downtown Albany.
DAY
ALBANY — The infamous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new, action packed 2017 World Tour to the Times Union Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors open at noon for the 1 p.m. game.
The star-studded roster will keep fans of all ages on the edges of their seats as they witness the Globetrotters’ ball handling wizardy, basketball artistry and family entertainment.
Most individual game tickets range from $29 to $87, with court side seats selling for $107 each.
For an additional $22 per person, take
part in Magic Pass. From 11:30 a.m. until noon, ticket holders will be able to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters. Both a Magic Pass and game ticket will be required per person to enter.
Both game and general admission Magic Pass tickets are available for purchase at the Times Union Center Box Office or Ticketmaster via charge by phone (1-800-745-3000) or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are required for all children ages 2 and older.
To learn more about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the team’s official website or Facebook page at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.facebook.com/HarlemGlobetrotters.
For more details about the venue, including driving directions and parking, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com. The Times Union Center is located at 51 South Pearl St. in downtown Albany.
Jan 05, 2017 0
Dec 15, 2016 0
Dec 13, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 01, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.6 days ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this
Shout out to all our new FB fans this week….we like you too! www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to Rocky Patel and the staff at Philly Bar & Grill in Latham who won the Colonie Chamber of Commerce Best Redevelopment Award at the Annual Awards Dinner this year!
www.phillybargrill.com ... See MoreSee Less