CULINARY ARTS: Clean Eating, Paleo Coconut Bars

Feb 10, 2017 Stacey Morris Food, The Spot
I often draw inspiration from recipes in cooking magazines. Most I come across aren’t suited for the way I prefer to eat, which generally is low-carb, low-sugar, cow-dairy-free, and grain-free whenever possible.
I know this might sound like a culinary wet blanket, but I’m in love with good-tasting food as I’ve ever been. It’s just that now I insist that it do something for my body in return. Tasting good is no longer enough. If that means things aren’t quite as dense, gooey, or joltingly sweet, it’s a trade I can live with.
Take these coconut bars, for example. They were inspired by a southern coconut pie recipe I saw in a back issue of Food & Wine. Instantly, I knew this intriguing, crustless southern classic could be transformed into a cleaned up gluten-free, paleo, and dairy-free treasure. This is so moist and delicious, it readily stands on its own. But it wouldn’t be a crime to finish it off with a bag of sugar-free chocolate chips, sprinkled on while still warm in the oven.
Spread the chocolate after it’s melted and you’ve got clean magic squares! Plus, these keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
½ cup coconut palm sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
½ cup almond flour or meal
¼ teaspoon xantham gum
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
1 ½ cups almond milk, room temperature
About 1/3 stick unsalted butter (or coconut oil equivalent) for greasing pan
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease two 9-inch pie plates, or two 8×10 brownie pans. In a large mixing bowl, whish melted butter with sugar. Blitz eggs in a Vitamix or blender (so much easier) and add to the bowl, blending thoroughly. Stir in flour, coconut, and almond milk and blend thoroughly. Divide mixture into the two baking vessels and bake on the oven’s bottom rack for an hour. Check in on them after about 40 minutes to ensure they’re not burning (everyone’s oven is a little different). If they appear to be scorching at all, move to the next higher rack and continue baking. When done, remove pans from oven and let cool completely before serving. This isn’t meant to be served warm – it needs to set.
Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based cookbook author, DDPYOGA instructor, and health coach. Her website is www.staceymorris.com .
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.
Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less
Crystal Daurio, Kim Jennett and 3 others like this
Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less
Margo Potrzeba, Jen Kavney Harvey and 3 others like this
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
Jen Kavney Harvey likes this
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this