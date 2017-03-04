 

FOOD & VINO: Beef Brisket with Caramelized Onion Gravy

Mar 04, 2017

The sudden snap of warm weather conjured thoughts of grilling red meat in the backyard. And, though the grill isn’t ready for use, and the weather is certain to bounce back to reality soon, we can still prepare ourselves a nice beef brisket.

Of course, when you’re looking for a wine to pair with a beef brisket, you certainly want to go red. In this case, the mood strikes for a merlot. By the time you read this, the cold winds will make their return, and that puts me in the mood for a merlot.

If you’re looking for a few side dishes, there’s little need to stretch out the imagination. Go with some smashed potatoes and sugar snap peas — if you can find them. After all, it’s still winter.

Ingredients — Serves four

5-6 pounds of beef brisket

2 large white onions

one teaspoon Montreal grill seasoning

one teaspoon garlic salt

one teaspoon onion powder

one tablespoon black pepper

1-1/4 cup beef broth

one tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

Directions

Pre heat oven 325°F. Coat beef with all seasonings (both sides), add beef broth into a roasting pan, add beef brisket, cover with foil and bake for four hours. In a saute pan add butter, olive oil, sliced white onions and saute them 30 minutes until caramelized. Slice brisket, use the juices from baking with one tablespoon corn starch on high heat to make the gravy, add caramelized onions and serve.

Pairing

Kendall Jackson ‘Vinters” Reserve Merlot 2013 — Kendall Jackson Family Estates — California’s Sonoma County

“Primarily Merlot with a touch of Cabernet Sauvignon and a splash of Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Sonoma County mountain and hillside vineyards provide plum and black cherry flavors, and great tannins.”

— Winery notes

CONTENT MENU