 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

NIGHT and DAY: Chicks for Charity and The People’s Art

Mar 22, 2017 Entertainment, The Spot

NIGHT and DAY: Chicks for Charity and The People’s Art

Photo submitted

NIGHT

ALBANY — Acclaimed local comedian Erin Harkes headlines a night of laughs to raise money for the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Katherine Gauthier hosts an evening that features four comedians, Harkes, Dre Cerbin, Dee Watson and Jennifer McMullen.

A full bar and menu is offered to patrons 21-years old and older. The event costs $15. For  tickets and information, call the box office at (518) 313-7484 or visit www.albany.funnybone.com.

DAY

ALBANY — The New York State Museum opens a new exhibit today, Wednesday, March 22, featuring a pieces from some of the biggest names of the abostract expressionist movement.

“Number 18, 1950” by Jackson Pollock. (Photo courtesy of Jackson Pollock)

“The People’s Art: Selections from the Empire State Plaza Art Collection,” features 20 works, including both paintings and sculpture, by 17 artists. Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, Franz Kline, David Smith and Alexander Calder are a few of the artists whose work will be on display.

The exhibit is organized in collaboration with the New York state Office of General Services, which curates the Plaza Art Collection.

Comment on this Story

Love out of the 603

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU