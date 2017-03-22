NIGHT and DAY: Chicks for Charity and The People’s Art

Mar 22, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
NIGHT
ALBANY — Acclaimed local comedian Erin Harkes headlines a night of laughs to raise money for the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Katherine Gauthier hosts an evening that features four comedians, Harkes, Dre Cerbin, Dee Watson and Jennifer McMullen.
A full bar and menu is offered to patrons 21-years old and older. The event costs $15. For tickets and information, call the box office at (518) 313-7484 or visit www.albany.funnybone.com.
DAY
ALBANY — The New York State Museum opens a new exhibit today, Wednesday, March 22, featuring a pieces from some of the biggest names of the abostract expressionist movement.
“The People’s Art: Selections from the Empire State Plaza Art Collection,” features 20 works, including both paintings and sculpture, by 17 artists. Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, Franz Kline, David Smith and Alexander Calder are a few of the artists whose work will be on display.
The exhibit is organized in collaboration with the New York state Office of General Services, which curates the Plaza Art Collection.
