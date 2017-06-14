NIGHT and DAY: Dead and Company and Beneath the City

NIGHT

SARATOGA – The Grateful Dead comes back to Saratoga Performaing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 20.

Original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir are joined by Grammy-award winner John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chumenti to bring back tunes from the beloved jam band that captivated millions.

Two sets of music will draw predominately from the Dead’s historic catalog of songs from more than 50 years.

For tickets and information, visit www.deadandcompany.com.

DAY

ALBANY — Pulling from the headlines in science news, we choose an ongoing exhibition at the New York State Museum; Beneath the City: An Archeaological Perspective of Albany.

The first permanent settlement of Albany took place in 1614. It would grow from a trading post, to a fort and, eventually, into the seat of government for the State of New York. This exhibit showcases 400 years of the city’s history, from the days of Fort Orange and beyond.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.

