DROME SOUND MUSICIAN SPOTLIGHT: MIRK

Jun 28, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
TheSpot518: For someone who is just being introduced to your band, how would you describe your sound, and your live shows?
MIRK: We try to embody many historic pop music genres in a modern way. We include things like the accapella harmonizing of doo wop, with the call and response style and horn arrangements of ‘60s era R&B, over hip hop style drum & bass; rockstar level guitar playing, with the occasional dub reggae break down. We call ourselves “Dance Clap,” because, to answer the second part of your question, when people come to our high energy, sweaty, alcohol-fueled live shows, first they dance and then they clap!
TheSpot518: The Capital District has a great music scene — what’s your favorite venue to play, and why?
MIRK: That’s a loaded question… So we are going to give you a smart, seasoned answer! All of them, but to name a few The Hollow, Dinosaur BBQ, Vapor, Rivers Casino, The Low Beat and Jupiter Hall. The smaller, independent venues, like The Hollow, The Low Beat and Dinosaur BBQ especially, have been huge supporters of an original local scene, and provide a platform for up-and-coming bands.
TheSpot518: Other than that, what would you say the Capital District offers best for music fans?
MIRK: There are a couple commercial radio stations in the region that support local music and bring it to the fans! WEQX 102.7 is a huge supporter. Not only do they play local music on the “Local Spotlight” shows and sometimes in regular rotation, they also put on great live shows with national headliners and local openers. This helps connect local bands with new local fans and it is awesome! Hot 99.1 has also been supporting local hip hop and R&B artists by letting the DJ’s include local music in their mix shows. Most commercial stations don’t do stuff like that, so shout out to those guys!
TheSpot518: Where do you see your band in the next five years?
MIRK: Well we are working on a new record that we plan on putting a lot of support behind! So hopefully at the Grammys. Ha ha. But seriously…
Jun 14, 2017 0
Dec 13, 2016 0
Jul 21, 2016 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
15 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
22 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
6 days ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.