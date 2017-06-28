DROME SOUND MUSICIAN SPOTLIGHT: MIRK

TheSpot518: For someone who is just being introduced to your band, how would you describe your sound, and your live shows?

MIRK: We try to embody many historic pop music genres in a modern way. We include things like the accapella harmonizing of doo wop, with the call and response style and horn arrangements of ‘60s era R&B, over hip hop style drum & bass; rockstar level guitar playing, with the occasional dub reggae break down. We call ourselves “Dance Clap,” because, to answer the second part of your question, when people come to our high energy, sweaty, alcohol-fueled live shows, first they dance and then they clap!

TheSpot518: The Capital District has a great music scene — what’s your favorite venue to play, and why?

MIRK: That’s a loaded question… So we are going to give you a smart, seasoned answer! All of them, but to name a few The Hollow, Dinosaur BBQ, Vapor, Rivers Casino, The Low Beat and Jupiter Hall. The smaller, independent venues, like The Hollow, The Low Beat and Dinosaur BBQ especially, have been huge supporters of an original local scene, and provide a platform for up-and-coming bands.

TheSpot518: Other than that, what would you say the Capital District offers best for music fans?

MIRK: There are a couple commercial radio stations in the region that support local music and bring it to the fans! WEQX 102.7 is a huge supporter. Not only do they play local music on the “Local Spotlight” shows and sometimes in regular rotation, they also put on great live shows with national headliners and local openers. This helps connect local bands with new local fans and it is awesome! Hot 99.1 has also been supporting local hip hop and R&B artists by letting the DJ’s include local music in their mix shows. Most commercial stations don’t do stuff like that, so shout out to those guys!

TheSpot518: Where do you see your band in the next five years?

MIRK: Well we are working on a new record that we plan on putting a lot of support behind! So hopefully at the Grammys. Ha ha. But seriously…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story