NIGHT and DAY: Sam Roberts Band and Walk and Talk

ALBANY — Juno Award-winning the Sam Roberts Band continues the At The Plaza Capital Concert Series on Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

The Canadian-based rock band earned is on tour promoting its sixth and newest studio album, “Terraform.”

The Sam Roberts Band hails from Canada, where it earned the equivalent of a Grammy Award in 2007, bringing home a Juno for Video of the Year for the single, “Bridge to Nowhere.”

“Bridge to Nowhere” was the second release from the band’s critically accalaimed “Chemical City.” The album’s first release, “The Gate,” earned No. 1 billing on Canadian Radio.

Opening for the Sam Roberts Band is the Rechorduroys.

The conert is free at the Empire State Plaza. For information, go to empirestateplaza, org.

DAY

ALBANY — The Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center will host a Friday Walk and Talk on Friday, July 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead in Albany.

Participants are invited to take a break from their day and join for a one-hour hike along the trails of the Madison Avenue Pinelands. Pre-registration is required for all events. Registration can also be made in advance of the program at the Discovery Center reception desk.

The walk is free. For information or to register call (518) 456-0655.

