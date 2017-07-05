NIGHT and DAY: Sam Roberts Band and Walk and Talk

Jul 05, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Nature/Outdoors, The Spot
Sam Roberts Band (Photo via Facebook)
NIGHT
ALBANY — Juno Award-winning the Sam Roberts Band continues the At The Plaza Capital Concert Series on Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.
The Canadian-based rock band earned is on tour promoting its sixth and newest studio album, “Terraform.”
The Sam Roberts Band hails from Canada, where it earned the equivalent of a Grammy Award in 2007, bringing home a Juno for Video of the Year for the single, “Bridge to Nowhere.”
“Bridge to Nowhere” was the second release from the band’s critically accalaimed “Chemical City.” The album’s first release, “The Gate,” earned No. 1 billing on Canadian Radio.
Opening for the Sam Roberts Band is the Rechorduroys.
The conert is free at the Empire State Plaza. For information, go to empirestateplaza, org.
DAY
ALBANY — The Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center will host a Friday Walk and Talk on Friday, July 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead in Albany.
Participants are invited to take a break from their day and join for a one-hour hike along the trails of the Madison Avenue Pinelands. Pre-registration is required for all events. Registration can also be made in advance of the program at the Discovery Center reception desk.
The walk is free. For information or to register call (518) 456-0655.
Mar 05, 2017 0
Sep 02, 2016 0
Aug 14, 2016 0
Aug 02, 2016 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Thanks to all our new FB fans that liked us last week – we really like you too!! :) ... See MoreSee Less
7 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year coming this Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Our Leasing Office will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (8AM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Our Model Cottage will be closed Monday, July 3rd & Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (12PM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less
All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day! ... See MoreSee Less
Make Your Move to Kinderhook Bank and get $250!* Take advantage of this special offer which ends July 1st and open a new eFreedom or Freedom checking account today! For details click here. www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less