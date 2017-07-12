DROME SOUND MUSICIAN SPOTLIGHT: The Midnight Revival Band

Jul 12, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
The Midnight Revival Band (Photo via Facebook)
TheSpot518: For someone who is just being introduced to your band, how would you describe your sound, and your live shows?
For someone being introduced to our band, I would describe us as bluesy, high energy rock and roll. We draw influences from bands like Aerosmith and Guns and Roses but add our own elements in there as well, so its retro but modern. Our live show is really out there, super high energy with beer bottles flying, spitting, stuff breaking, and eyeballs rolling. Our new record was recorded very raw to represent that part of our band, because our last one, sonically, did not.
TheSpot518: What would you say the Capital District offers best for music fans?
What the Capital District offers best for fans is support of the local scene and introducing them to music they may have never heard of otherwise. Jeff [Morad] from WEQX and Andy [Gregory] from 97.7 are awesome at helping local bands get a spotlight by booking them on bigger shows and getting them airplay. Dave Ehmann at Improv Records does the same, offering a huge local music awareness by choosing tons of locals to open for national bands up north. There are people in your corner, just have to network and get to know them.
TheSpot518: What do you hope to see happen within the scene in the next five years?
In the next five years i see more local bands taking that next step in their career and getting more buzz by venturing out more. Bands like Wild Adriatic, Candy Ambulance, Formula 5, Let’s be Leonard, Mister F, just to name a few are touring regularly now, putting out quality releases, and selling out hometown shows. It’s because those bands were hungry and took risks, and i see more bands doing that.
TheSpot518: We understand you’re about the drop a new album—What can we all expect out of it?
We are dropping a new record called “BASTARD” through Berkshire indie label Sounds and Tones Records on July 14th and it will be available through itunes and spotify. Musically it’s very driving, loud, and solo-heavy. Lyrically, it’s thematic and probably deeper stuff i’ve written in the past, in the sense that it almost parallels my actual life in a way even though it tells a fictional story.
TheSpot518: Where can we pick up a copy, or see the band play in person next?
Our next local shows will be July 8th at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, July 15th at Kings Inn in Schenectady, and July 29th at GEM Fest in Glens Falls.
