PICK of the WEEK: SPAC-tacular

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Forgive me if I come across as gushing too much over a well-known fact, but there’s a lot happening at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this week.

SPAC is busy during the summer. I understand this. But, while looking over the week’s events for something to highlight in our Pick of the Week, we couldn’t help but notice how it’s scheduled to host five different shows over the next seven days.

That’s a little more than usual.

Let’s start with a unique night of music featuring Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox on Wednesday, July 19 (today). The bill pairs an accapella group and a band that deconstructs contemporary music and repackages them with a 1940s flavor.

Friday night, July 21, Kidz Bop Kids: Best Time Ever Tour kicks off at 6 p.m. However, it’s she who bops, as in Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart, as the two are to perform the following Saturday night, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. The two share several Top 40 hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Lauper’s “True Colors” was most recently introduced to a younger crowd when it appeared in the 2016 animated film “Trolls.”

Florida Georgia Line arguably headlines the most anticipated show of the week on Sunday, July 23, with Nelly and Chris Lane. Then, it’s back to the past with Chicago and The Doobie Brothers taking it to the streets on Tuesday, July 25.

(We could also add Kings of Leon with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats open the venue the next night, Wednesday, July 26.)

In all, it made for an impossible task for me to choose just one show for this edition’s Pick of the Week.

