Capital Region Blues Network looking for solo/duo performers to send to international competition

Jul 26, 2017 Music, The Spot

Capital Region Blues Network looking for solo/duo performers to send to international competition

CAPITAL DISTRICT — The Capital Region Blues Network has opened entries for the solo/duo category of their annual Blues Challenge.

As an affiliate of The Blues Foundation, CRBN has been sending local performers to the foundation’s International Blues Challenge since the local nonprofit incorporated about six years ago.

The International Blues Challenge, organized by the international Blues Foundation, is a worldwide search for rising Blues musicians, or “Blues Band and Solo/Duo Blues acts ready to perform on the international stage, yet just needing that extra big break.”

The competition, held annually in Memphis for more than three decades, is judged by a panel of accomplished Blues musicians, producers, critics and creators from around the world, using a set of criteria by which all acts are evaluated.

Affiliated organizations such as CRBN are required to stage a regional competition locally, before selecting a winner to send to the five-day event, which takes place along Memphis’ historic Beale Street.

“We’re excited this year to move the solo/duo competition to Caffe Lena,” said Eric Gleason, CRBN’s board president, referring to the popular Saratoga Springs music venue. He said the competition for the band category took place last month at The Linda in Albany. Misty Blues, a Berkshire-based group, won that competition and will be heading to Memphis in mid-January with the winner of the Oct. 7 solo/duo competition at Caffe Lena.

“Last year, the Andrew Wheeler Band represented us in the band category, and 2 Blue in the solo/duo category,” said Gleason. “In past years, major capital region blues acts have represented us, including Albert Cummings, George Boone, and Ernie Williams. I believe Albert was the most successful contestant we’ve had. I believe he made it to the finals and made contacts to get a record deal with Alligator Records.”

Up to four contestants will compete in October, and the winner will move on to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN, January 16-20, 2018. The winner(s) will also receive $750 and a premium guitar setup from Kokotele Guitar Works (one for each guitarist/bassist in the winning band).

 

To Enter:

Send email to Eric Gleason: eric@crbn.org and include all of the following:

  • Name of the Act, full names of members, and instruments played
  • Recording of the act, no more than 3 songs. (Can be just about anything, mp3, youtube, CD, etc.)
  • Promo photo (high resolution, without any text, frames, illustrations, etc.)
  • Mailing address of the act’s primary contact

Entries must be received by August 31, 2017

Eligibility:

  • At least one performer must be CRBN member. (Go to www.crbn.org/membership)
  • Must have at least one original song.
  • Must play primarily blues music. (The definition of what qualifies as “blues” is broad and we do not have a strict definition.)
  • Must be available for the CRBN competition on October 7, 2017
  • Must be available to travel to the International Blues Competition in Memphis, January 16-20, 2018
  • Must not live in an area served by another blues society
  • No performer can have been nominated for a Blues Music or WC Handy Award
  • Winner will be chosen by a combination of audience vote and official judges’ scores

PICK of the WEEK: Phantogram comes home to play The Egg

