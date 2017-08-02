NIGHT and DAY: Park Playhouse and Five Rivers

Photo via Park Playhouse website

NIGHT

ALBANY — Park Playhouse presents Meredith Wilson’s classic “The Music Man” with a run from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lakehouse Amphitheater in Washington Park.

The story follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize. Cast features Park Playhouse II students. Runs Fri., Aug. 4, through Sat., Aug. 19.

Tickets for table seats are $24, center section $18, side section $16, and free lawn seating available first come, first serve.

For tickets and information, call (518) 434-0776 or visit www.parkplayhouse.com/the-music-man.

DAY

DELMAR — Fiver Rivers Environmental Education Center wants to help you understand the natural world with a special outdoor program.

The daily program is designed to help parents and children aged 2 to 8 years old to grow in their understanding and appreciation of the natural world through shared activities.

The program initially launched Tuesday, Aug. 1 runs through Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. It repeats Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 11.

There is a $55 (one adult, one child + materials) admission ($40 for members; $5 for each additional registered child) and registration is required. For more information, visit www.friendsoffiverivers.org/node/87.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story