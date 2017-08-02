NIGHT and DAY: Park Playhouse and Five Rivers

Aug 02, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Health & Fitness, The Spot
Photo via Park Playhouse website
NIGHT
ALBANY — Park Playhouse presents Meredith Wilson’s classic “The Music Man” with a run from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lakehouse Amphitheater in Washington Park.
The story follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize. Cast features Park Playhouse II students. Runs Fri., Aug. 4, through Sat., Aug. 19.
Tickets for table seats are $24, center section $18, side section $16, and free lawn seating available first come, first serve.
For tickets and information, call (518) 434-0776 or visit www.parkplayhouse.com/the-music-man.
DAY
DELMAR — Fiver Rivers Environmental Education Center wants to help you understand the natural world with a special outdoor program.
The daily program is designed to help parents and children aged 2 to 8 years old to grow in their understanding and appreciation of the natural world through shared activities.
The program initially launched Tuesday, Aug. 1 runs through Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. It repeats Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 11.
There is a $55 (one adult, one child + materials) admission ($40 for members; $5 for each additional registered child) and registration is required. For more information, visit www.friendsoffiverivers.org/node/87.
Monday, August 28th, 6PM
July/August Birthday Celebration
Saturday, August 26th, 3PM
Meet and Greet Picnic/BBQ
Saturday, August 26th, 1PM
Sing-A-Long
Thursday, August 24th, 4PM
Chicken BBQ
Tuesday, August 22nd, 6PM
Book Club Meeting
Wednesday, August 16th, 10AM
Summer Chair Yoga
Captain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock Tour
Saturday, August 12th, 10:30AM-2PM
Captain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock Tour
Thursday, August 10th, 5PM
Pot Luck Dinner
