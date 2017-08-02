 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

NIGHT and DAY: Park Playhouse and Five Rivers

Aug 02, 2017 Entertainment, Health & Fitness, The Spot

NIGHT and DAY: Park Playhouse and Five Rivers

Photo via Park Playhouse website

NIGHT

ALBANY — Park Playhouse presents Meredith Wilson’s classic “The Music Man” with a run from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lakehouse Amphitheater in Washington Park.

The story follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize. Cast features Park Playhouse II students. Runs Fri., Aug. 4, through Sat., Aug. 19.

Tickets for table seats are $24, center section $18, side section $16, and free lawn seating available first come, first serve.

For tickets and information, call (518) 434-0776 or visit www.parkplayhouse.com/the-music-man.

DAY

DELMAR — Fiver Rivers Environmental Education Center wants to help you understand the natural world with a special outdoor program.

The daily program is designed to help parents and children aged 2 to 8 years old to grow in their understanding and appreciation of the natural world through shared activities.

The program initially launched Tuesday, Aug. 1 runs through Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. It repeats Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 11.

There is a $55 (one adult, one child + materials) admission ($40 for members; $5 for each additional registered child) and registration is required. For more information, visit www.friendsoffiverivers.org/node/87.

Comment on this Story

Body found behind vacant Colonie hotel

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your CDPHP Cycle! membership yet? Why wait! cdphpcycle.com/ ... See MoreSee Less

CDPHP Cycle!

cdphpcycle.com

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.

5 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

You never know which furry friend is going to stop by our Kinderhook branch on any given day….here’s Achilles posing for his pic to get some treats! So sweet! ... See MoreSee Less

You never know which furry friend is going to stop by our Kinderhook branch on any given day….here’s Achilles posing for his pic to get some treats! So sweet!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Monday, August 28th, 6PM
Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided

July/August Birthday CelebrationAug 28, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewMonday, August 28th, 6PM
Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided ... See MoreSee Less

July/August Birthday Celebration
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Saturday, August 26th, 3PM
Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM.

Meet and Greet Picnic/BBQAug 1, 2:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewSaturday, August 26th, 3PM
Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM. ... See MoreSee Less

Meet and Greet Picnic/BBQ
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Saturday, August 26th, 1PM
Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room!

Sing-A-LongAug 26, 1:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewSaturday, August 26th, 1PM
Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room! ... See MoreSee Less

Sing-A-Long
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Thursday, August 24th, 4PM
Cost: $10/person
Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse.

Chicken BBQAug 24, 4:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThursday, August 24th, 4PM
Cost: $10/person
Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less

Chicken BBQ
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Tuesday, August 22nd, 6PM
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear and will be discussing the book in the Media Room or the patio if the weather is nice! If you’re interested please come and join!

Book Club MeetingAug 22, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewTuesday, August 22nd, 6PM
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear and will be discussing the book in the Media Room or the patio if the weather is nice! If you’re interested please come and join! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Wednesday, August 16th, 10AM
This summer, chair yoga will be offered once a month. This month’s session will take place on Tuesday, August 16th! Come and relax with friends.

Summer Chair YogaAug 16, 10:00amThe Spinney at Pond ViewWednesday, August 16th, 10AM
This summer, chair yoga will be offered once a month. This month’s session will take place on Tuesday, August 16th! Come and relax with friends. ... See MoreSee Less

Summer Chair Yoga
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Captain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock Tour
Saturday, August 12th, 10:30AM-2PM
Cost: $32/person
Cruise through the first federal lock and enjoy a buffet lunch with entertainment!

Captain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock TourAug 12, 10:30amThe Spinney at Pond ViewCaptain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock Tour
Saturday, August 12th, 10:30AM-2PM
Cost: $32/person
Cruise through the first federal lock and enjoy a buffet lunch with entertainment! ... See MoreSee Less

Captain J.P. Cruise Line Hudson River Lock Tour
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

1 day ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Thursday, August 10th, 5PM
Bring your favorite dish to share with your friends and neighbors. Please sign up in the Clubhouse so that everyone knows what delicious dish you’ll be bringing!

Pot Luck DinnerAug 10, 5:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThursday, August 10th, 5PM
Bring your favorite dish to share with your friends and neighbors. Please sign up in the Clubhouse so that everyone knows what delicious dish you’ll be bringing! ... See MoreSee Less

Pot Luck Dinner
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU