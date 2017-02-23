The Beer Diviner will launch MVP Lager

Celebration of new beer to take place during Troy Night Out

TROY — The Beer Diviner will release its beer, MVP Lager, as part of Troy Night Out on Friday, Feb. 24.

MVP Lager is named after and honors the Beer Diviner’s mother-in-law, Martha Veverka Parrish (MVP) who will be in attendance. MVP is a long-time journalist, a highly respected New York City art dealer, and a board member of Habitat for Humanity NYC. She is one of the Beer Diviner’s most ardent supporters and the only person to ever have a Beer Diviner beer named in her honor.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and attendees will receive a free 5 oz. taster, promotional pricing for beer, and can partake of the signature dish of fried chicken from a family recipe taught by MVP to her daughter, the Beer Diviner’s wife.

Long Journey will perform at 7:30 p.m. Amrita Lash and Karl Mullen, “two voices and a wooden guitar,” make up this “fierce folk” band based out of Williamstown, Mass. Long Journey’s visionary sound is influenced by Doc Watson, Shirley Collins and traditional Appalachian songs, wonderfully melding the old folk themes with the new.

Last year, The Beer Diviner was named Food & Wine magazine’s top New York nanobrewery.

For more information, hours of operation, and tasting notes for beers produced, visit thebeerdiviner.com.

