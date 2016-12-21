Del Lanes owner charged with sending child porn, police say he knew victim

Marvin Sontz, owner of Del Lanes Bowling Alley

BETHLEHEM— Marvin Sontz, the owner of local bowling alley Del Lanes, who was arrested earlier today for possessing and sending child pornography to a minor, knew his victim, according to Bethlehem police.

Sontz, 61, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after police received a complaint from a town resident in reference to their juvenile child receiving an image of child pornography through an online social media sharing site, said Commander Adam Hornick at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. After receiving the complaint, Hornick said, an immediate investigation was launched and police were able to trace the images to Sontz, who was arrested after interviews and the execution of a search warrant.

Right now, said Hornick, there is no evidence suggesting that any criminal activity took place at Del Lanes, and no indication that the subject in the picture sent to the victim was a Bethlehem resident. Even though Hornick said it seems that the images were obtained over the internet, police are still working to indentify other possible victims, if there are any.

While the images were allegedly sent over a device that Sontz had “sole control over, Hornick could not say which social media site the information was sent through, whether it was sent from Del Lanes or elsewhere, or exactly how old the victim was, just that he or she was under the age of 17. Also, though police are confident that Sontz was the alleged perpetrator, said Hornick, he also said that they have no information right now that would suggest Sontz was propositioning his victim to engage in sexual activities.

“At this point, this investigation is still in it’s infancy. The investigation was a mere 12 hours old when the arrest was made, but we had adequately reached that level of probable cause based on that investigation to make that arrest and for the safety of the community we feel it’s important to move forward in this case, and discuss this with the public,” Hornick said.

Police have been in close contact with the Bethlehem Central School District since the investigation commenced, as well as Del Lanes. Hornick said that while cases such as these are already concerning, it becomes even more so when they are connected to iconic places in communities in which the clientele is mostly younger, vulnerable people, such as bowling alleys. He noted that while police don’t know at this point whether the incident with Sontz was isolated, or “the tip of an iceberg,” it’s important for the community to have an open dialogue going forward. He urged that worried parents reach out to police and school officials, as well as the bowling alley with concerns they may have. He also cautioned against allowing the actions of one individual to cast a shadow over what has been concerned a focal point in the community for over 50 years.

“It’s a place everyone in town has been to for one reason or another, whether it’s birthday parties or events,” Hornick said of Del Lanes. “We understand that people want to know, and they have questions and everything, but we also have to remember here that there are victims in these cases, and we have to try to preserve their rights, their dignity, and their safety as well.”

The Bethlehem Central School District sent out an email to parents on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to address the situation. Sontz was formerly a paid boy’s bowling coach at the district, most recently during the 2014-15 season.

“Sontz was a paid coach of the Bethlehem Central boys’ bowling team for several years, most recently during the 2014-15 season. Sontz is also owner of Del Lanes bowling center, where the district’s bowling teams, both boys and girls, practice and compete. The police department also indicated, in its statement, that they have no evidence to date of any criminal activity taking place at the bowling alley,” read the email. “The district is relocating or rescheduling all scheduled practices and games that were set to take place at Del Lanes as the police continue to investigate this criminal matter. The district is working closely with the Bethlehem Police Department and will continue to do so as this case moves forward. No activities will be scheduled at Del Lanes for the foreseeable future. The safety and well-being of our students is the district’s top priority. Any student who may have had contact or correspondence with Mr. Sontz that made the student feel uncomfortable is encouraged to tell a parent, teacher or other trusted adult immediately. Parents with any information related to this matter are encouraged to contact the Police Department at 518-439-9973. This news may come as a shock to some of our students who have had contact with Mr. Sontz in a coaching capacity or in the community. Students who have questions or want to discuss their concerns are encouraged to speak to their school counselor, school nurse, or building administrator.”

Noting the rapidity at which the investigation has commenced, Hornick said the school was scheduled to have a bowling event at Del Lanes on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 21, but ended up moving it. Sontz was also a co-owner of East Greenbush Bowling Center, and High Point Bowling Center in High Point, North Carolina.

Del Lanes has banned Sontz from the property.

“Given the charges filed against Mr. Sontz, he has been banned from all operations and physical locations until this matter is resolved. Del Lanes primary concern is the safety and well being of our youth and customers,” bowling alley officials said in a statement.

Sontz was released from Albany county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, and is scheduled to go to court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. He was charged with felony counts of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, and possessing a sexual performance by a child, as well as one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of the felony charges, Sontz could potentially face several years in state prison.

