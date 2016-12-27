Dec 27, 2016 Spotlight News Bethlehem, News, Towns
Bethlehem Town Councilwomen Doris Davis and Joyce Becker, Town Supervisor John Clarkson, Rabbi Nachman Simon from the Chabad House of Delmar, Sen. Neil Breslin and Rabbi Zalman Simon from the Bethlehem Chabad House. (Photo submitted by the Bethlehem Chabad)
On Monday, Dec. 26, members of the Bethlehem Jewish community gathered at the Four Corners to light the public community menorah in celebration of Hannukah.
At the ceremonial lighting Rabbi Nachman Simon, Supervisor John Clarkson and state Sen. Neil Breslin spoke about how the light from the menorah takes away the darkness of the days.
Feb 17, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo
School of Rock, School of Rock Albany
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2016/12/27/school-of-rock-to-hold-benefit-for-niko-dinovo/ ... See MoreSee Less
School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo
The School of Rock will hold a benefit concert – called One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shak…
School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2016/12/27/school-of-rock-to-hold-benefit-for-niko-dinovo/ ... See MoreSee Less
School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo
The School of Rock will hold a benefit concert – called One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shak…
TheSpot518.com added 7 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Birthday, Proctors!
Proctors invited the public to a birthday cupcake, as the grand theater celebrated its 90th birthday Tuesday afternoon in Schenectady. ... See MoreSee Less
A menorah is lit at Four Corners
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2016/12/27/a-menorah-is-lit-at-four-corners/ ... See MoreSee Less
A menorah is lit at Four Corners
On Monday, Dec. 26, members of the Bethlehem Jewish community gathered at the Four Corners to light the public community menorah in celebration of Hannukah. At the ceremonial lighting Rabbi Na…
Abby Mouzakes likes this
TheSpot518.com shared The Capital Bistro's event. ... See MoreSee Less
New Years Eve at The Capital Bistro
The Capital Bistro
Need New Year's Eve plans? We are creating a special menu just for you! Along with valet parking, delicious food and as always, a wonderful atmosphere. For $65 per person you and your loved ones ca...
Bo Berezansky likes this
COLONIE — At its last meeting, the Town of Colonie Planning Board went over a proposal that would expand a Stewart’s Shop located at 406 and 410 Albany Shaker Road. At the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, project representatives said that the goal of the project is to combine the two parcels of land on the project site into one, creating a larger store.
Stewart's Shops, Colonie, New York
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/27/stewarts-seeks-to-expand-albany-shaker-road-store/ ... See MoreSee Less
Stewart’s seeks to expand Albany Shaker Road store
COLONIE — At its last meeting, the Town of Colonie Planning Board went over a proposal that would expand a Stewart’s Shop located at 406 and 410 Albany Shaker Road. At the meeting on Tuesday, Dec....
Theresa Mason likes this
COLONIE — At its last meeting, the Town of Colonie Planning Board went over a proposal that would expand a Stewart’s Shop located at 406 and 410 Albany Shaker Road. At the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, project representatives said that the goal of the project is to combine the two parcels of land on the project site into one, creating a larger store. [ 239 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/27/stewarts-seeks-to-expand-albany-shaker-road-store/ ... See MoreSee Less
Stewart’s seeks to expand Albany Shaker Road store
COLONIE — At its last meeting, the Town of Colonie Planning Board went over a proposal that would expand a Stewart’s Shop located at 406 and 410 Albany Shaker Road. At the meeting on Tuesday, Dec....
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWecmtTVVm0 ... See MoreSee Less
INTERLUDE JAM- Let Go Daylight- Feb. 11, 2017 The Hanger Troy NY
This video is about Let go daylight
NIGHT and DAY: The Weight Band and New Year's Extravaganza
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2016/12/27/night-and-day-the-weight-band-and-new-years-extravaganza/ ... See MoreSee Less
NIGHT and DAY: The Weight Band and New Year’s Extravaganza
NIGHT ALBANY — The Egg Performing Arts Center welcomes The Weight Band and The King Harvest Horns for a special performance of The Band’s historic 1971 “Rock of Ages” concert on Friday, Dec. 3...
TheSpot518.com likes this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 27, 2016
Dec 27, 2016
Dec 27, 2016
Dec 07, 2016