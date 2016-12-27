 

A menorah is lit at Four Corners

Dec 27, 2016

Bethlehem Town Councilwomen Doris Davis and Joyce Becker, Town Supervisor John Clarkson, Rabbi Nachman Simon from the Chabad House of Delmar, Sen. Neil Breslin and Rabbi Zalman Simon from the Bethlehem Chabad House. (Photo submitted by the Bethlehem Chabad)

On Monday, Dec. 26, members of the Bethlehem Jewish community gathered at the Four Corners to light the public community menorah in celebration of Hannukah.

At the ceremonial lighting Rabbi Nachman Simon, Supervisor John Clarkson and state Sen. Neil Breslin spoke about how the light from the menorah takes away the darkness of the days.

School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo

