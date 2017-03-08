Man arrested for driving into wife’s Selkirk home

Mar 08, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns
Tyler Hunt is escorted into the Bethlehem Police Department (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
BETHLEHEM – A 34-year-old man was arrested this morning for driving his vehicle into his wife’s car, with two children inside, and then into her home.
According to Commander Adam Hornick, Tyler M. Hunt fled on foot after he crashed into the garage door of the Vista Lane home.
Police established a perimeter last night, and called in a helicopter to help the search.
Hunt was located this morning at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Jericho Lane while waiting for a taxi.
He initially lied to police about who he was, but was eventually taken into custody without incident, Hornick said.
Hunt is charged with the felonies of aggravated criminal contempt – which includes violating an order of protection and doing harm to the person protected by the order – and criminal mischief. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, assault, reckless endangerment and false personation.
He was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail and will be back in court on Tuesday, March 14.
Nov 24, 2016 0
Nov 19, 2016 0
Nov 06, 2016 0
Nov 06, 2016 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.
9 hours ago
Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
1 day ago
The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a link.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Joel Pratt Relief Fund | Our Community Cares, inc.Joel Pratt of East Chatham is currently battling Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Joel lives in East Chatham with his fiance Andrea and their 9-month-old daughter.
5 days ago
Once again, Kinderhook Bank is pleased to sponsor the East Greenbush Girls Softball League! Go to www.egsoftball.org to find out how you can support the League! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less