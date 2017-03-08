Man arrested for driving into wife’s Selkirk home

Tyler Hunt is escorted into the Bethlehem Police Department (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

BETHLEHEM – A 34-year-old man was arrested this morning for driving his vehicle into his wife’s car, with two children inside, and then into her home.

According to Commander Adam Hornick, Tyler M. Hunt fled on foot after he crashed into the garage door of the Vista Lane home.

Police established a perimeter last night, and called in a helicopter to help the search.

Hunt was located this morning at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Jericho Lane while waiting for a taxi.

He initially lied to police about who he was, but was eventually taken into custody without incident, Hornick said.

Hunt is charged with the felonies of aggravated criminal contempt – which includes violating an order of protection and doing harm to the person protected by the order – and criminal mischief. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, assault, reckless endangerment and false personation.

He was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail and will be back in court on Tuesday, March 14.

