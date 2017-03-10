Felled tree knocks out power

Wind knocks down a massive tree in Bethlehem (photo by Tom Heffernen Sr.)

BETHLEHEM – High winds felled a large tree in the backyard of 63 Brookview Drive on Friday, March 10.

The tree took down power lines and landed on two sheds, one in the backyard of the Brookview Drive home and one in the backyard at 22 Gladwish Road, the next street over.

National Grid arrived in the neighborhood off of Kenwood Avenue and said power would be out in the area for a prolonged period of time while crews worked to clean the tree from power lines.

Photos and reporting by Tom Heffernen Sr.

