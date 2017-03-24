Mar 24, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, Community, News, Towns
Bethlehem Supervisor John Clarkson helps Assemblywoman Pat Fahy into her kayak at the August unveiling of the new kayak launch at Henry Hudson Park in Selkirk // Photos: Ali Hibbs
BETHLEHEM — Henry Hudson Park will have kayaks available for paddling on the neighboring Hudson River this summer, after the Town Board unanimously approved a proposal put forth by Parks and Recreation Administrator Nan Lanahan. The unstaffed “rental hub,” operated by Upstate Kayak Rentals, will be located near the park’s new kayak launch, which was installed last August.
A new concept, the rental hub will consist of a rack of approximately six locked kayaks, with paddles and floatation devices, available to rent to the public seven days a week — May through October — for two hour intervals (weather permitting). Renters reserve kayaks, two at a time, by contacting Upstate Kayak Rentals through their website or by phone. They then download an app to their smartphone that will unlock the kayaks when they are within approximately ten feet of the hub.
“It’s kind of like Uber Kayak,” commented Supervisor John Clarkson.
“Or like a bike share,” agreed Upstate Kayak Rentals’ Donna Larkin.
Under the agreement, the vendor will provide a comprehensive insurance policy to protect the town against liability. Larkin assured the board that they were also creating safety signage to post at the site warning kayakers of potential dangers such as shifting currents and tides. The two-kayak minimum on rentals is also intended to promote safety by discouraging kayakers from going out alone.
“Safety is a concern for everyone,” said Larkin, who also currently operates a staffed kayak rental business in Waterford where the Erie Canal meets the Hudson River. “It is strongly recommended that you have some boating experience or at least watch some [informational] videos.”
Upstate Kayak will be responsible for all rental equipment, but the town has reserved the right to inspect that equipment and remove anything suspected to be unsafe.
“I think this will be a great partnership,” said Lanahan. “It gives people an opportunity who don’t own their own kayak to give it a try.”
“We have all of these beautiful waterways,” said Larkin. “And they’re unexplored and untapped unless you own a boat.”
Until now, that is.
Two-hour rentals will cost $50, or $25 per kayak. For larger parties of 10 or more, Upstate Kayak can also deliver kayaks to Henry Hudson Park or other Capital District locations.
Aug 30, 2016 0
Jun 09, 2016 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's post.
20 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Lots of press on the announcement of our intent to merge with Patriot Federal Bank! In case you missed the announcement, be sure to check out the details in our press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
6 days ago
Check it out!
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less
Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
1 week ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less