 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

BCHS senior wins biotechnology award for research to stop breast cancer

Apr 04, 2017 Bethlehem, Community, News, Schools, Towns

BCHS senior wins biotechnology award for research to stop breast cancer

Photo: BCSD

Jaskiran Dhina, a senior at Bethlehem Central High School, has spent almost three years working to inhibit a signaling molecule in breast cancer. Last month, she presented some of her findings to a panel of scientists and engineers at the Greater Capital Region Science and Engineering Fair at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where her research work and presentation earned her the Science Fair’s Regeneron Health Award.

Of more than 100 research projects presented at the Science Fair, biotechnology giant Regeneron identified Dhinsa’s project as the one demonstrating the most creativity in improving or identifying health issues.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Dhinsa. “They told me that after college I should come back to work for them.”

Dhinsa, known to her friends as Kiran, is part of the Science Research program at the high school. She began her breast cancer research at the University of Albany Cancer Research Center in Rensselaer in the summer of 2015. There, she has been working under the guidance of researcher Dr. Douglas Conklin, who serves as Dhinsa’s mentor and leads a team of researchers who are using a process called palmitoylation to indirectly inhibit a signaling molecule in breast cancer.

The research is intended to help scientists better understand breast cancer tumor biology so targeted therapies could be developed to improve treatments and outcomes in patients.

“As part of the Science Research program, Kiran was already connected with a researcher, Dr. Conklin,” said Science Department Director Jennifer Gonyea, who noted that the science fair encourages students to work with mentors and conduct research. “Science Research gives students interested in STEM subject areas real-world opportunities to explore careers, such as science and medicine, up close.”

The Science Research course at BCHS is intended to be a two- to three-year program. In year one, students choose a research topic and are taught required skills and methods for conducting original research. Research topics may come from mathematics, physical sciences, life sciences, social sciences or psychology.

At the end of the first year, students are required to seek a scientist mentor to guide them. Students are expected to finalize a research topic by the end of sophomore year and begin research during the summer and continuing into the junior year. For third year Science Research students, senior year is used for writing the research and presenting it at science competitions, like the one at RPI.

The Greater Capital Region Science and Engineering Fair, in its 27th year, showcases student research in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“It is one of the top science fairs in New York state, attracting students from the Capital Region and beyond,” said Gonyea. “What sets this science fair apart is that students must come up with their own research topic. They are not allowed to search the Internet for a project and simply demonstrate it as part of their presentation. They must be fully, and independently, invested in original research.”

Dhinsa said when she began the Science Research course in her sophomore year, she was initially interested in researching skin cancer but had a hard time finding skin care research being done in the Capital Region. So she turned her attention to breast cancer and found a home in the state-of-the-art labs at the Cancer Research Center.

“At first, it was really intimidating being in the lab,” said Dhinsa, who was the only high school student there last summer. “I slowly kept watching the work that was being done and soon I became more comfortable. I am looking forward to going back this summer to try to prove some of the findings we had in some of our preliminary trials.”

Dhinsa will graduate in June and looks forward to studying public health and eventually attending medical school. She said Bethlehem’s Science Research program has provided some unique opportunities for her to explore her interests while still in high school.

“In year one, there are about eight presentations you are required to give and these help you with confidence and skills that can be used anywhere,” she said. “What I really like is the independence you have in years two and three, when you meet with your teacher every two weeks to discuss your research work. That kind of independence helps prepare you for working in a lab environment.”

Comment on this Story

EDITORIAL: An unenviable position

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

5 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton

Concert Series: Rod MacDonaldMay 18, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.

20 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!

Neighborhood Cocktail HourApr 14, 5:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewBring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.

Neighborhood Pot Luck DinnerApr 19, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewPrepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!Apr 24, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewCelebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided. ... See MoreSee Less

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of GuiltApr 25, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us! ... See MoreSee Less

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby BoomersJun 1, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy MangsenMay 4, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.

Annual Easter Egg HuntApr 8, 10:30amThe Spinney at Pond ViewOpen to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot. ... See MoreSee Less

Annual Easter Egg Hunt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 6
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.

22 hours ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298.

Lunch With NeighborsApr 12, 11:30amMercato's Pizzeria & RestaurantEnjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298. ... See MoreSee Less

Lunch With Neighbors
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU