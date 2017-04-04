Bethlehem Town Supervisor announces he will not seek a fourth term

Apr 04, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, Government, News, Towns
BETHLEHEM — Town Supervisor John Clarkson will not seek re-election this fall.
Clarkson publicized his intent Tuesday, April 4, after sharing the news with his staff at a monthly meeting of department heads.
In a written letter Clarkson stated he would step back from the electoral process, expressing satisfaction at the work accomplished during his administration. He also exhorted both political parties to retain civility during the upcoming political process, said he would remain committed to town initiatives already underway, praised the staff at Town Hall and thanked his wife, Connie.
The letter, in its entirety, can be read below.
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Apr 04, 2017 0
Apr 04, 2017 0
Apr 03, 2017 0
Apr 03, 2017 0
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
4 hours ago
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton
Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.
18 hours ago
Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less
Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
21 hours ago
Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298.
Lunch With Neighbors