The conversation begins again at the Bethlehem Public Library

Young engineers craft chairs out of newspapers during a STEM program at the library on Tuesday, March 28. CREDIT: Kristen Roberts
DELMAR — Coffee & Conversation, the library’s popular Friday afternoon lecture series returns this spring with an exceptional lineup of speakers and musicians. Kicking off the new season, and back by popular demand, is Richard Feldman, who will be presenting “To Life! Part II” on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m.
Back in September, Feldman packed the house with a celebration of the songs of optimism and hope from popular Broadway musical scores by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and more. He returns with more beloved selections from American musicals featuring music by Jerome Kern, Cy Coleman and Jerry Herman among others!
Feldman has directed and choreographed more than 125 musical productions at local venues and taught English, creative writing and American musical theater at Bethlehem Central High School for 33 years. He’s also a frequent contributor to Bethlehem’s Humanities Institute of Lifelong Learning.
Coffee & Conversation programs continue through April with “Theories of Laughter” on the 14th, featuring Skidmore professor Beck Krefting; “The Extraordinary Mr. Edison” with Elizabeth Lafergola of SUNY Poly CMOST on the 21st; and “Shakespeare in the Garden” on the 28th, featuring speaker Cathie Gifford with the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Coffee & Conversation programs begin at 1 p.m. and last about 60 minutes with a coffee and social hour following. Programs are co-sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.
New York State Assemblymember Patricia Fahy will be holding a discussion at the library on Wednesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. about the state budget. The talk will take place in the Community Room, and everyone is welcome.
The library is hosting a poetry contest for all ages to celebrate National Poetry Month. Submissions will be accepted through April 30. First-place winners in each age group (grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and adult) will get a prize and have their poem displayed in the library in May. Enter online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or in person.
The library will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 16. Access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at bethlehmpubliclibrary.org.
There is still time to sign up for the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library Finger Lakes bus excursion and winery tour on Saturday, May 13. The trip will include stops at three wineries in the Finger Lakes region, lunch, and a visit to a cheese shop and Mennonite store. The bus will depart the Delmar Park and Ride at 6:30 a.m. and return around 9 p.m. The cost is $135 per person. Forms are available in the March/April edition of Footnotes and online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org. For more information, call Elissa Zwiebach at (518) 573-7184.
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Music & Movement
Combining songs, instruments, dancing, learning and fun, 10 a.m. Children age 3-6 attend by themselves in the Story Room, while babies and toddlers attend with a caregiver in the community room.
Sunday Cinema
Watch “The Light Between Oceans” (Walt Disney Studios, PG-13, 132 min.) about a lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia who raise a baby they rescue from a drifting rowing boat, 2 p.m.
Topics in Microsoft Excel
Take your Excel knowledge to the next level as you learn how to merge an address list onto labels or envelopes, sort and filter your data, and more, 10 a.m.-noon. Sign up online or call.
Library Board Meets
Meetings are open to the public, 6 p.m.
Pajama-Rama
Wear your PJs and bring a stuffed friend to enjoy some fun and stories before bedtime, 7 p.m. Up to age 6 with family and friends.
Harry Potter Trivia
Test your knowledge and see if you are a wizard or a muggle. Questions will come from all seven books in the series, 7 p.m. For all ages. Prizes donated by the Friends. Sign up online or call.
