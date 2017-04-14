Kinderhook names Piorentino to lead new Delmar banking center

Kinderhook Bank's new Delmar location should look similar to the interior of its other locations, like this one here at Latham. (Submitted photo)

KINDERHOOK – Shoham Piorentino has been named assistant vice president and branch manager at the Kinderhook Bank in Delmar.

Kinderhook Bank, currently located in the Delaware Plaza recently announced it will relocate its branch to the former First Niagara Bank at 197 Delaware Ave. The new location should be ready by mid to late summer.

Piorentino, a Delmar resident, has worked at the 197 Delaware Ave. location for 21 years, going back to the former Cohoes Savings Bank, which opened in 1994.

“I started my career in that building with a small community bank and was able to stay there for over 20 years, so that building feels like a second home to me,” Piorentino said. “When I had the opportunity to join Kinderhook Bank and go back to community banking, I jumped at it. Having the chance to return to work in that same building is a bonus – I feel like I have come back home.”

Piorentino is a very active member of the community and is a board member of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Bethlehem Microenterprise Grant Review Committee and the Bethlehem Area YMCA. She was honored by the Albany Business Review’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2011.

Joining Piorentino to staff the new Kinderhook Bank location is Elizabeth Bukowski, Tanyah Simmons and Laura Kennedy.

“This team has been together for many years and brings with them some very strong customer service and business development skills, as well as long term community relationships,” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president. “Everybody in Delmar knows Shoham and her team.”

Bukowski will hold the position of senior personal banker and will be responsible for the oversight of all operations and customer service for the branch. She advanced her career to branch supervisor during her tenure with First Niagara, and to lead teller at KeyBank.

Simmons and Kennedy will hold the position of personal bankers at the new Delmar Banking Center and will be responsible for customer service and business development.

Both Simmons and Kennedy advanced their financial services careers at Cohoes Savings Bank, Hudson River Bank & Trust, and First Niagara and are a foundation of the Delmar community.

In operation since 1853, Kinderhook Bank is the only bank headquartered in Columbia County with additional branches in Albany, Chatham, Delmar, East Greenbush, Greenport, Kinderhook, Latham and Valatie.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story