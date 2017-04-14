 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Kinderhook names Piorentino to lead new Delmar banking center

Apr 14, 2017 Bethlehem, Business, News, Towns

Kinderhook names Piorentino to lead new Delmar banking center

Kinderhook Bank's new Delmar location should look similar to the interior of its other locations, like this one here at Latham. (Submitted photo)

KINDERHOOK – Shoham Piorentino has been named assistant vice president and branch manager at the Kinderhook Bank in Delmar.

Kinderhook Bank, currently located in the Delaware Plaza recently announced it will relocate its branch to the former First Niagara Bank at 197 Delaware Ave. The new location should be ready by mid to late summer.

PIORENTINO

Piorentino, a Delmar resident, has worked at the 197 Delaware Ave. location for 21 years, going back to the former Cohoes Savings Bank, which opened in 1994.

“I started my career in that building with a small community bank and was able to stay there for over 20 years, so that building feels like a second home to me,” Piorentino said. “When I had the opportunity to join Kinderhook Bank and go back to community banking, I jumped at it. Having the chance to return to work in that same building is a bonus – I feel like I have come back home.”

Piorentino is a very active member of the community and is a board member of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Bethlehem Microenterprise Grant Review Committee and the Bethlehem Area YMCA. She was honored by the Albany Business Review’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2011.

Joining Piorentino to staff the new Kinderhook Bank location is Elizabeth Bukowski, Tanyah Simmons and Laura Kennedy.

“This team has been together for many years and brings with them some very strong customer service and business development skills, as well as long term community relationships,” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president. “Everybody in Delmar knows Shoham and her team.”

Bukowski will hold the position of senior personal banker and will be responsible for the oversight of all operations and customer service for the branch. She advanced her career to branch supervisor during her tenure with First Niagara, and to lead teller at KeyBank.

Simmons and Kennedy will hold the position of personal bankers at the new Delmar Banking Center and will be responsible for customer service and business development.

Both Simmons and Kennedy advanced their financial services careers at Cohoes Savings Bank, Hudson River Bank & Trust, and First Niagara and are a foundation of the Delmar community.

In operation since 1853, Kinderhook Bank is the only bank headquartered in Columbia County with additional branches in Albany, Chatham, Delmar, East Greenbush, Greenport, Kinderhook, Latham and Valatie.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 hour ago

Kinderhook Bank

Things are pretty exciting in Delmar – we have purchased the former 1st Niagara branch at 197 Delaware Avenue and plans are underway to move our branch from 180 Delaware Avenue after adding our Kinderhook Bank flair and style to the building. Stay tuned for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

When you're driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun!

www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/ ... See MoreSee Less

When youre driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun! http://www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke

2 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Calling all hungry residents! Don't forget today's Lunch with Neighbors at Mercato's (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Calling all hungry residents! Dont forget todays Lunch with Neighbors at Mercatos (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Chamber of Commerce's photo.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!
Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom! Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

1 week ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It's amazing to see an animal like that up so close. Owls aren't the easiest of animals to spot. Do you get hummingbirds down as far as Albany? I saw one of those in Ontario once.

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU