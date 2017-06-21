Scenic Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — As part of the town’s effort to identify cherished open spaces in Bethlehem, officials have been asking residents to submit photos of their favorite natural areas. Below is a gallery of submissions that have been received so far. Are your favorite places represented?

According to Karen Shaw of the Department of Economic Development and Planning, draft open space value maps will be on display at the town library, with a comment box for people to ask questions or express opinions about the maps and the planning process. Additionally, there will be an information table at the Delmar Farmer’s Market on August 5.

Views of Henry Hudson Park from the Vlomans Kill and Hudson River OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 6D 24-105

