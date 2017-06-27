Bethlehem Dems soliciting resumes from residents interested in running for Highway Supervisor by July 3

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Democratic Committee (BDC) is soliciting resumes from qualified residents interested in running for the position of town highway supervisor, after current Supervisor Brent Meredith announced that he will be leaving his position to take a job at the University of Albany in Facilities Management.

Due to the timing of the announcement, interested candidates must submit their resumes no later than July 3, at info@bethlehemdems.org, so that petitions can be submitted to the Albany County Board of Elections by July 13.

According to Supervisor John Clarkson, Meredith will remain in his position until September 7, after which a replacement appointed by the Town Board will take over for the duration of his term. The board, which could either appoint an existing town employee or bring in someone new, will consider their options over the summer, he said.

“Brent’s contributions have been many, and his steady hand and strong management and engineering skills will be missed,” said Clarkson. “The new sidewalks on Krumkill Road, Maple Avenue and Feura Bush Road would not have been possible without his willingness and ability to manage Highway Department resources carefully; he also built our sidewalk maintenance and replacement program, which is already making major improvements in areas like New Scotland Road, Delaware Avenue, Adams Street and Herber Avenue. All of this was accomplished while carrying on the myriad other Highway Department responsibilities, including street paving, snow removal, brush and loose leaves pickup, and all of the civic/beautification projects including street trees, baskets and flags, town events and holiday displays. Bethlehem also has the best recycling program and compost operation in the Region, which Brent has helped expand.”

“The Bethlehem Democratic Committee is grateful to Brent for his excellent service to our town and for stepping up to seek election in 2013 when the Highway Superintendent position was vacant,” said Bethlehem Democratic Committee Chairman Jeffrey Kuhn in a press release. “We wish him well in his next professional endeavor at SUNY Albany.”

“The BDC will be conducting interviews to replace Brent on the ballot as the BDC’s endorsed candidate pursuant to the provisions of the New York State election law that govern these situations. The BDC will be conducting interviews for those interested in the Democratic endorsement for highway superintendent next week after Independence Day. The BDC encourages talented, civic-minded individuals to come forward for a chance to interview.”

“I have enjoyed serving the residents of Bethlehem over the past two terms and am proud of the work that my talented and dedicated team at the Highway and Parks Department accomplished to improve the quality of life in Bethlehem,” said Meredith. “It was been my privilege to lead the Highway and Parks Department’s efforts to maintain our high quality road network, to build new sidewalks and refurbish existing sidewalks throughout Town, install traffic calming measures to make our streets safer, expand town services like expanded access to our compost facility, improve the Parks with new facilities and playgrounds, continue our excellent service in leaf and brush pickup, and ensure safe roads through our services like snow removal.

“Thank you to the residents of Bethlehem for your support over my past two campaigns, the Bethlehem Democratic Committee for its long standing support,” he said. “and most of all to the dedicated Highway Department workforce for the opportunity to work with you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story