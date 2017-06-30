FedEx truck t-boned on River Road

DELMAR – A FedEx truck was t-boned at the intersection of River Road and Route 144 on Thursday, June 29, at around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck was not buckled in and the door was open. Upon impact he was thrown from the truck and landed on the hood of the car that hit him.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Bethlehem police are investigating.

Photos and report by Tom Heffernan Sr.

