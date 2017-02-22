SAVE Colonie wants to hear from you

COLONIE – SAVE Colonie: A Partnership for Planning, wants your opinion.

The all volunteer group formed to keep an eye on development, put out a survey asking a number of questions about what kind of development residents would like to see, where residents would like to see development and other aspects of living in town.

“We think we are putting our resources to good use, but we would like your views on the town, where you’d like to see our town in the next five or 10 years and what changes you think are needed to get us there,” said Susan Weber in a press release announcing the survey.

The 48-question survey opens with a three paragraph introduction that includes the caveat it is in no way affiliated with a poll conducted by Siena College on behalf of the town.

In addition to questions about development, the survey asks if there are enough sidewalks and bicycle lanes, about mass transit use and how different town departments do their respective jobs.

The anonymous survey will be available until April 6, at 5 p.m.

Follow the link fill it out: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHRCK9J

