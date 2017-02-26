 

SPOTTED: Colonie escapes with a win, is headed to Glens Falls

Feb 26, 2017

TROY – The No. 1 seed Colonie Raiders escaped Hudson Valley Community College with a win on Saturday, Feb. 25, despite the best effort by the No. 9 seed squad from Green Tech High School.

Colonie won by a bucket, 64-62, thanks to some clutch fourth quarter free throws by Brenden Mulson and Isaiah Moll. Combined, the two hit 11 of 12 from the line in the final eight minutes of play.

Mulson led all scorers with 23, while Moll chipped in 18 for Colonie. Will Aybar had a dozen for Colonie and Bryce Waterman and Josh Paszkowski had five each in the winning effort. Jaeden Lewis added a point.

For Green Tech, Tobias Holmes had 19, Marcus Friend had 13 and Jair Currie chipped in 11. Also socring for Green Tech were Gerald Herbert and Fuquan Ford with seven each while Lakyi Russel chipped in five.

Colonie will now square off against the No. 5 seed Schenectady on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Glens Falls at 8 p.m. Bethlehem plays LaSalle in the other Section II, Class AA quarterfinal matchup at 6:30 p.m.

 

