 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Shaker girls are headed to the Section II, Class AA finals

Feb 28, 2017 Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, Sports, Towns

SPOTTED: Shaker girls are headed to the Section II, Class AA finals

GUILDERLAND – The No. 1 seed Shaker girls basketball team will take on the No. 2 seed Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA Finals on Saturday, March 4.

The Blue Bison, beat the No. 2 seed Saratoga Blue Streaks on Monday Feb. 27, 59-47 at Guilderland High School. Earlier in the night, Shen coasted past the No. 3 seed from Columbia, 55-36.

Shaker junior guard Shyla Sanford stepped it up in the fourth quarter after Shaker standout senior CeCe Mayo fouled out with about 4:30 left to play with Shaker up by just five points, 43-38.

Sanford scored 11 of her team high 18 points in the final eight minutes of play, including 7 for 9 from the line.

Mayo finished with 12 points, while sophomore guard Maddy Malicki had 17. Junior guard Lexi DeBeatham finished with eight points while her sister, freshman Jules DeBeatham, chipped in four.

Saratoga freshmen sensation Dolly Cairns led all scorers with 23, including four three pointers. Breann Barringer chipped in 12 for the Blue Streaks.

Shaker will take on last year’s champs Shen at 6 p.m. at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

18 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Schience Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Schience Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

2 weeks ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

2 weeks ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU