SPOTTED: Shaker girls are headed to the Section II, Class AA finals

Feb 28, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, Sports, Towns
GUILDERLAND – The No. 1 seed Shaker girls basketball team will take on the No. 2 seed Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA Finals on Saturday, March 4.
The Blue Bison, beat the No. 2 seed Saratoga Blue Streaks on Monday Feb. 27, 59-47 at Guilderland High School. Earlier in the night, Shen coasted past the No. 3 seed from Columbia, 55-36.
Shaker junior guard Shyla Sanford stepped it up in the fourth quarter after Shaker standout senior CeCe Mayo fouled out with about 4:30 left to play with Shaker up by just five points, 43-38.
Sanford scored 11 of her team high 18 points in the final eight minutes of play, including 7 for 9 from the line.
Mayo finished with 12 points, while sophomore guard Maddy Malicki had 17. Junior guard Lexi DeBeatham finished with eight points while her sister, freshman Jules DeBeatham, chipped in four.
Saratoga freshmen sensation Dolly Cairns led all scorers with 23, including four three pointers. Breann Barringer chipped in 12 for the Blue Streaks.
Shaker will take on last year’s champs Shen at 6 p.m. at the Glens Falls Civic Center.
