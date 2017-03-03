 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Fire destroys Colonie apartment building

Mar 03, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

Fire destroys Colonie apartment building

Firefighters battle a blaze on Central Avenue in the Town of Colonie (photo by Sidewinder Photography)

COLONIE – Three families were displaced when their apartment building was destroyed by fire on Thursday, March 2.

The fire, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fuller Road, was reported about 11:30 p.m. The Fuller Road Fire Department, located just across Fuller Road from the blaze, was the first on the scene.

The rear of an apartment building destroyed by fire on Thursday, March 2. (photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News

Whipping winds and single digit temperatures hampered the efforts of firefighters, and they were forced to focus on preventing the blaze from spreading to a neighboring apartment building to the west and the Salvation Army Thrift Shop to the east.

All residents were able to make it out uninjured but two cats did perish in the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child with emergency necessities like shelter, food and clothing. Two other families are spent the night with friends or family.

Fuller Road was assisted by departments Shaker Road, Midway, West Albany, Latham and the Village of Colonie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU