Fire destroys Colonie apartment building

Firefighters battle a blaze on Central Avenue in the Town of Colonie (photo by Sidewinder Photography)

COLONIE – Three families were displaced when their apartment building was destroyed by fire on Thursday, March 2.

The fire, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fuller Road, was reported about 11:30 p.m. The Fuller Road Fire Department, located just across Fuller Road from the blaze, was the first on the scene.

Whipping winds and single digit temperatures hampered the efforts of firefighters, and they were forced to focus on preventing the blaze from spreading to a neighboring apartment building to the west and the Salvation Army Thrift Shop to the east.

All residents were able to make it out uninjured but two cats did perish in the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child with emergency necessities like shelter, food and clothing. Two other families are spent the night with friends or family.

Fuller Road was assisted by departments Shaker Road, Midway, West Albany, Latham and the Village of Colonie.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story